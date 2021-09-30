Gove welcomed as head of re-vamped Ministry of Housing

Changes in the recent Government re-shuffle, making Michael Gove responsible for housing, have been welcomed by the National Residential Landlords Association.

Gove has replaced Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick and now heads the re-named Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. He will ‘drive cross-Whitehall efforts to deliver a programme of tangible improvements in every part of the UK as we build back better from the pandemic, and deliver on the people’s priorities’, said the Government.

Welcoming the changes NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle said the association looked forward to working with Gove ‘to ensure the rental market works for responsible landlords and tenants alike’.

Key to this will be addressing the supply crisis in the rental sector ‘by developing pro-growth policies that recognise the vital contribution it makes to housing millions of people across the country’, he said.