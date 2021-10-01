Covid guidance updates published

Co-operation, flexibility and understanding are urged in the latest version of the Government’s guidance Moving home during coronavirus (COVID-19), just out.

According to this, ‘although many of the legal restrictions have been lifted, the situation has not yet returned to normal. Guidance remains in place, and caution and restraint are still necessary. While the virus continues to circulate, everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious. We will continue to manage the virus and provide guidance over the coming months’.

Also just published is an updated version of COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities, non-statutory guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities in the private and social rented sectors.