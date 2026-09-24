GB Bank raises property lending limit to £25m for portfolio borrowers

GB Bank has raised its maximum property lending limit from £20m to £25m, widening the scale of funding it will consider for buy-to-let, commercial and mixed-use investors.

The lender says loans can support purchases, refinancing and refurbishment work across mainland England, Scotland and Wales. Its intermediary proposition lists lending up to 65 percent loan-to-value and says it will assess individual borrowers, limited companies, special purpose vehicles and trusts.

The higher ceiling is relevant to landlords with large or mixed portfolios, not to a standard single-property remortgage. Borrowers still need to establish that the asset type, rental income, borrowing level and exit plan fit the lender’s criteria before treating the £25m maximum as available finance.

Limit applies across a wider property mix

GB Bank says it considers income-generating property including retail units, offices, HMOs, holiday lets, conversions and semi-commercial assets. It also offers bridging and longer-term buy-to-let finance, allowing some cases to be structured around acquisition, works and a longer-term hold.

That scope matters because a portfolio can move outside a mainstream buy-to-let lender’s policy when it includes commercial space, a high-value HMO, a refurbishment programme or a complex company structure. A larger headline limit does not remove those underwriting questions; it simply creates room for a lender to review them.

The bank’s website describes the proposition as flexible funding rather than a single off-the-shelf rate card. Applicants should expect the actual loan size, pricing, security and timescale to depend on the assets and proposed exit.

Portfolio borrowers need to price the whole structure

A blended bridge and term arrangement can suit a landlord who needs to buy or stabilise an asset before moving to longer-term debt. It can also create a higher-cost period, valuation requirements and an exit deadline that should be modelled before contracts are exchanged.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s June report on GB Bank adding core buy-to-let products to Xplan, which was a distribution change for a more standard range. Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of a semi-commercial bridging launch also highlighted why product availability alone is not a funding strategy when property use and refinance timing are more complex.

Portfolio landlords should compare the total cost of the facility, not merely the maximum advance. Arrangement fees, interest during works, valuation costs, legal costs, conditions precedent and the refinance route can all alter whether a larger facility solves a genuine funding need.

Maximum advance is not a guarantee

GB Bank’s £25m figure is an upper limit, while its stated 65 percent LTV ceiling and case-by-case underwriting will constrain individual applications. A lower LTV, stronger rental income or additional security may be needed for a transaction to meet the lender’s assessment.

The current criteria are set out in GB Bank’s intermediary property-lending overview. Landlords considering a large or mixed-use transaction should obtain advice from an appropriately qualified broker and legal adviser before relying on a proposed funding structure.

What this means for landlords

If your portfolio includes mixed-use or specialist stock: test whether the asset, ownership structure and planned works fit the lender before agreeing a purchase timetable.

test whether the asset, ownership structure and planned works fit the lender before agreeing a purchase timetable. Watch for: the LTV, fees and refinance deadline, which may be more important than the £25m maximum loan figure.

the LTV, fees and refinance deadline, which may be more important than the £25m maximum loan figure. Bottom line: the higher cap expands the possible scale of finance, but it does not make a complex property case a standard buy-to-let application.

Editor’s view

Bigger limits make good headlines, but the useful measure is whether the loan still works when the valuation, works period and exit route are tested. Complex portfolios need patient underwriting and a realistic refinance plan, not a maximum figure used as a target.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 September 2026

Sources: GB Bank property-lending overview

Related reading: GB Bank adds new core buy-to-let range to Xplan Mortgage

