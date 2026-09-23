Menzies flags £18.5m SDLT gap in six-home rule

Menzies LLP has said the reported £265 million sale of Providence House in Chelsea puts a little-known SDLT rule for six or more dwellings in sharp focus, after estimating a potential £18.5 million difference in tax treatment.

Richard Turner, a director and SDLT specialist at Menzies, said the reported deal included a main property and five lower-value flats. He said that, if the six properties qualified as separate dwellings in one transaction, the acquisition could be charged at non-residential SDLT rates.

That threshold is relevant beyond a high-value London sale. Investors buying blocks of flats, portfolios or estates with several homes need to establish the SDLT position before contracts are exchanged, because one additional qualifying dwelling can alter the rate that applies to the whole transaction.

Why a sixth dwelling can change SDLT treatment

HMRC says purchases of six or more residential properties in a single transaction on or after 1 June 2024 are charged at non-residential SDLT rates rather than the higher residential rates. The rule is a statutory treatment for a qualifying transaction, not a relief that is claimed after completion.

Turner said Menzies’ illustration put SDLT at around £13.25 million under the non-residential treatment, compared with approximately £31.8 million if the full reported £265 million had been subject to residential rates. The figures are the firm’s commentary on the reported price and property mix; Landlord Knowledge has not seen the contract, SDLT return or evidence on whether each unit met the legal dwelling test.

That limitation is important. The six-dwelling rule does not turn every grouped acquisition into a tax saving. The exact facts, including what is acquired, whether units are separate dwellings and whether linked transactions are involved, can change the result. HMRC’s guidance on higher SDLT rates sets out the current six-or-more rule.

Portfolio purchases need an early tax check

Turner said the difference between buying five properties and buying six can be significant, particularly for a block of flats or a larger estate. He called for government to consider a more graduated approach or a test that gives greater weight to the relative value of individual dwellings.

That is a recommendation from a tax specialist, not an announced policy change. The government has not said it will replace the six-dwelling threshold, and purchasers should not assume that a headline case changes their own liability.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March coverage of calls to reinstate multiple dwellings relief, which was abolished for most transactions from June 2024. Landlord Knowledge’s July report on the landlord SDLT debate in Parliament also showed how tax treatment remains a live investment issue, even though this rule concerns the structure of one acquisition rather than a general surcharge change.

Evidence matters more than the headline figure

A buyer considering a multi-property deal should ask for specialist advice while heads of terms are still being negotiated. The review should cover the plans and title structure, the use and facilities of each unit, whether the seller is offering other interests as part of the arrangement, and the transaction timetable.

Leaving that work until completion can create a costly surprise, but aggressive assumptions are no answer either. The reported Providence House example is unusual in scale. Its value is as a prompt to check a portfolio purchase early, not as a benchmark for a typical landlord acquisition.

What this means for landlords

If you are buying several homes together: obtain SDLT advice before contracts are exchanged and give the adviser the full title, plan and transaction details.

obtain SDLT advice before contracts are exchanged and give the adviser the full title, plan and transaction details. Watch for: whether every unit genuinely meets the dwelling test and whether any linked purchase changes the analysis.

whether every unit genuinely meets the dwelling test and whether any linked purchase changes the analysis. Bottom line: the sixth qualifying dwelling can alter SDLT treatment, but the outcome depends on the facts of the individual deal.

Editor’s view

Large tax gaps make good headlines, but the useful lesson is simpler. SDLT needs to be part of the deal structure from the start, especially where a purchase includes a mix of flats, houses or ancillary accommodation.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 September 2026

Sources: Menzies LLP expert commentary supplied to Landlord Knowledge, HMRC SDLT guidance

Related reading: BPF’s multiple dwellings relief proposal

