MHCLG: councils spend £2.93bn on temporary accommodation

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows English councils spent £2.93bn on temporary accommodation in 2025-26, placing a fresh focus on the cost of securing homes for households facing homelessness.

The outturn release, published on 17 September, covers local authority revenue expenditure from April 2025 to March 2026. It records gross spending across the ways councils provide temporary accommodation, including nightly paid privately managed homes, private-sector accommodation leased by councils or registered providers, hostels, bed and breakfast hotels, council or housing-association stock and administration.

The headline is relevant to landlords because the official return separates several forms of privately supplied accommodation from council-owned stock. It does not show a single national rent paid to private landlords or guarantee new opportunities for individual owners, but it confirms the scale of the local-authority market operating alongside the mainstream private rented sector.

Council budgets face a costly temporary-housing bill

MHCLG’s release is a financial outturn rather than a new homelessness bulletin. The £2.93bn figure is a gross-spending measure, so it should not be read as the net cost to councils after income and reimbursements. The detail matters because it prevents a broad spending total being mistaken for a direct measure of private landlord income.

Temporary accommodation is not one uniform product. Councils can use privately managed nightly paid homes, lease private-sector properties, place households in hostels or bed and breakfast accommodation, or draw on their own and housing-association stock. Each route brings different procurement terms, management duties and condition requirements.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s June report on Decent Homes standards for temporary accommodation, which covered the government’s move to improve conditions in this part of the housing system. The new outturn data adds a cost signal to that earlier policy change: councils are managing a large bill while the quality and availability of placements remain under scrutiny.

Private-sector supply is not a simple answer

Some landlords and agents work with councils or providers to supply homes for temporary accommodation. Agreements can offer a defined route to occupancy, but owners should check rent, payment timing, repair responsibilities, insurance, possession arrangements and the party that manages the tenancy before treating a council placement as equivalent to an ordinary let.

Pressure on council budgets can also cut both ways. A local authority facing higher costs may seek more supply, but it may also apply tighter procurement, condition and management standards. Landlords should not assume the national total means every council will increase rates or accept properties that do not meet its local requirements.

Landlord Knowledge previously reported that Local Housing Allowance gaps were limiting options for lower-income renters. The latest figures do not establish a direct causal link, but they show why the availability and cost of private rented homes remains central to councils’ temporary-accommodation decisions.

What the official return does – and does not – show

The MHCLG revenue outturn collection provides individual local-authority data for 2025-26. It is useful evidence of where public spending sits, but it is not a list of available landlord contracts, a rent benchmark or a forecast of future council demand.

For landlords considering this market, the local picture remains more useful than the England total. Procurement portals, council housing teams and specialist providers will set the actual terms, and those terms can differ sharply by area and property type.

What this means for landlords

If you’re considering council placements: ask for the written agreement, repair split, payment schedule and exit terms before comparing it with a standard tenancy.

ask for the written agreement, repair split, payment schedule and exit terms before comparing it with a standard tenancy. Watch for: local procurement changes and property standards, rather than relying on a national spending figure.

local procurement changes and property standards, rather than relying on a national spending figure. Check: whether insurance, licensing and mortgage conditions permit the proposed arrangement.

whether insurance, licensing and mortgage conditions permit the proposed arrangement. Bottom line: the £2.93bn total shows a substantial market, but suitability depends on the terms offered by the local authority or provider.

Editor’s view

Temporary accommodation is becoming a larger public cost, but landlords should resist treating it as a simple substitute for ordinary lettings. A contract that looks attractive on rent alone can carry a very different management and compliance burden.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 22 September 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Related reading: Government confirms Decent Homes push for temporary accommodation

