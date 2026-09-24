Bristol court orders £58,271 over HMO licence and repair breaches

Bristol Magistrates’ Court has ordered a landlord to pay more than £58,000 after convictions over an unlicensed HMO, an unaddressed improvement notice and management failures at a shared house in the city.

The court imposed £50,000 in fines on Alphonsus Hardy, together with £6,271.01 in Bristol City Council prosecution costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge. The convictions were made in his absence after he did not attend the hearing.

The case puts a hard figure on the risk of allowing property-condition work to drift after a formal notice. Landlords with an HMO should treat a licence, an improvement notice and routine fire-safety or repair duties as connected compliance jobs, not separate paperwork that can be dealt with later.

Fine covered licensing, improvement notice and management offences

The £50,000 fine was made up of £24,000 for failing to licence the property, £12,000 for failing to comply with an improvement notice and £14,000 for breaches of the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation Regulations.

The improvement notice required repairs to windows and doors. Bristol City Council said their condition left tenants living in cold conditions. Its investigation also identified fire-safety failures and poor maintenance in common areas and living accommodation.

These are fact-specific convictions rather than a new rule for every landlord. The statutory duties are nevertheless familiar: an HMO licence must be obtained where the property meets the relevant test, and a notice requiring works needs a dated response and evidence that the work has been completed.

Formal notices need a documented response

A landlord who receives an improvement notice should confirm the stated hazard, works, deadline and appeal route promptly. Where work is needed, retaining contractor instructions, invoices, photographs, access records and follow-up checks can be as important as arranging the repair itself.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Bristol’s revised civil financial penalty framework, which allows significant penalties for private rented sector breaches. Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of a Lincoln landlord fined over a dangerous HMO also showed that unlicensed shared houses can bring different forms of financial exposure depending on the enforcement route and facts.

Cold homes, window defects and fire precautions should not be considered in isolation in a shared house. A loose repair issue can become an improvement notice, and the same visit may bring attention to licence status, communal management and safety arrangements.

Licence checks should match the property as it is used

Mandatory licensing normally covers HMOs occupied by five or more people forming more than one household who share facilities. Additional licensing can extend the requirement locally, so landlords need to check the live Bristol rules and property facts rather than rely on an old occupancy arrangement or a previous owner’s paperwork.

Bristol City Council publishes housing and landlord information through its official website. If there is uncertainty about an HMO, specialist housing advice should be obtained before a licence or repair deadline is missed.

What this means for landlords

If you receive an improvement notice: diarise every deadline and keep evidence that each required repair and safety check has been completed.

diarise every deadline and keep evidence that each required repair and safety check has been completed. Watch for: the wider HMO issues an inspection can identify, including licence status, windows, fire precautions and common-part maintenance.

the wider HMO issues an inspection can identify, including licence status, windows, fire precautions and common-part maintenance. Bottom line: the court’s £58,271.01 order shows how quickly costs can escalate when licensing and improvement-notice duties are ignored together.

Editor’s view

There is no safe distinction between an administrative breach and a property-condition breach once a council has inspected an HMO. The practical response is dull but effective: know the status, record the work and close every action before a deadline turns into a prosecution.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 September 2026

Sources: Bristol City Council, Bristol Magistrates’ Court

Related reading: Bristol City Council adds landlord fines up to £35,000

