Calderdale Council backs £30,000 fines as inspections find widespread breaches

Calderdale Council is set to approve tougher financial penalties on landlords after inspections uncovered widespread housing rule breaches across the West Yorkshire borough, with 63 percent of property visits resulting in formal action.

Senior councillors are being asked to back a new enforcement policy allowing the council to issue civil penalty notices for housing offences – enabling direct enforcement action without lengthy court proceedings.

Majority of inspections trigger action

The council estimates there are around 18,000 privately rented homes in the borough. In 2024-25, it received more than 700 housing-related complaints and visited 329 properties.

A total of 63 percent of those inspections resulted in some form of formal action or intervention – a notably high rate that suggests significant compliance gaps across the local rental market.

The proposed changes would allow fines of up to £30,000 for offences including failing to comply with improvement notices, operating unlicensed properties, and breaching banning orders. The size of any penalty would depend on the level of harm suffered and the landlord’s culpability.

Fine cap set to rise to £40,000

Councillors have also been told the Government is reviewing the current civil penalty cap, with the maximum fine expected to rise from £30,000 to £40,000 under wider reforms to landlord enforcement powers.

Cllr Danielle Durrans, Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities at Calderdale Council, said: “Legislation to allow us to issue penalty notices would strengthen our enforcement powers and see us getting tough on poor landlords or letting agents. Not only would this protect residents, but would also support responsible landlords.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report on council fine collection rates, which found local authorities recover just 25 percent of penalties issued to landlords. The Calderdale announcement suggests councils are responding by seeking stronger enforcement tools ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act.

What this means for landlords

If you own property in Calderdale: Ensure all licensing, safety certificates, and improvement notice requirements are fully up to date before any inspection

Ensure all licensing, safety certificates, and improvement notice requirements are fully up to date before any inspection Watch for: The Government’s review of civil penalty caps – £40,000 maximum fines could become standard nationwide

The Government’s review of civil penalty caps – £40,000 maximum fines could become standard nationwide Bottom line: Councils are under pressure to demonstrate enforcement ahead of RRA – expect more proactive inspections, not just complaint-led visits

Editor’s view

A 63 percent formal action rate is striking – and likely a warning sign for landlords in areas with similar housing stock and demographics. Calderdale’s move reflects a broader shift: councils are no longer waiting for the Renters’ Rights Act to sharpen their teeth. Those still treating compliance as optional may find the cost of non-compliance rising faster than rents.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 March 2026

Sources: Calderdale Council

Related reading: Councils collect just 25% of landlord fines as rogues dodge penalties

