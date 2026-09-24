Landbay adds 11 BTL trackers and cuts rates by 15bps

Landbay has added 11 buy-to-let tracker options and cut selected tracker rates by up to 15 basis points, extending its range across core, premier, small HMO and product-transfer lending.

The lender’s live product guide now lists a two-year core tracker at Bank Rate plus 0.29 percent at 65 percent loan-to-value, with no early repayment charge. The reduction applies to selected two-year trackers at 65 and 75 percent LTV, including some product-transfer and specialist options.

The lowest margin is not a universal borrowing rate. It is a core standard-property product with a five percent fee, and the price will move with Bank Rate. Landlords weighing it against a fixed deal need to compare the fee, LTV, rental stress test and the value of being able to repay or switch without an ERC.

Landbay widens tracker mortgages across four ranges

The 11 additions cover Landbay’s core, premier, small HMO and product-transfer ranges. The current guide includes 75 percent LTV premier remortgage AVM, premier like-for-like and product-transfer trackers at Bank Rate plus 0.34 percent, all with no ERCs and three percent fees.

Landbay’s core 65 percent LTV tracker starts at Bank Rate plus 0.29 percent with a five percent fee. It has a £30,000 minimum loan and £1 million maximum loan, is for standard properties in England and Wales, and does not permit holiday lets or trading companies. Those limits are as important as the margin for a landlord comparing product tables.

The lender also lists small HMO tracker options at 75 percent LTV. A product appearing in the guide does not establish that every property or borrower will qualify, so applicants still need to check the relevant product criteria and affordability assessment with their broker.

Rate cuts arrive while Bank Rate remains at 3.75 percent

Landbay’s tracker pricing continues to sit on top of the Bank of England base rate. Landlord Knowledge’s September coverage of the Bank Rate decision reported that the Monetary Policy Committee held it at 3.75 percent, with three members voting for an increase. That leaves tracker borrowers exposed to any future move in either direction.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s August report on Landbay’s 0.35-point cuts to selected fixed and specialist products. The latest change takes a different route: it expands variable-rate choice rather than simply reducing a fixed-rate table, at a point when the lender says brokers and landlords are looking for flexibility.

There is a practical trade-off. A tracker with no ERC can suit a landlord who expects to sell, refinance or make a material overpayment during the term, but the payment can rise if Bank Rate rises. A fixed product can offer payment certainty, although its headline rate, fee and exit charge may lead to a different overall cost.

Live product guide sets out the limits

The product guide gives the current margin, fee, loan size and stress rate, but it should be treated as a live lending document rather than a promise that a rate will remain available. Landlords should obtain an illustration that reflects the property, rental income, borrowing purpose and company or personal ownership structure before relying on a comparison.

The full range and criteria are available in Landbay’s two-year tracker product guide. The page distinguishes core, premier and specialist products, and it confirms that the apparent lowest rate is linked to a particular LTV and fee structure.

What this means for landlords

If you are remortgaging at 65 percent LTV: compare the Bank Rate plus 0.29 percent core tracker against fixed alternatives after adding the five percent product fee.

compare the Bank Rate plus 0.29 percent core tracker against fixed alternatives after adding the five percent product fee. Watch for: any Bank Rate decision and the product’s stated property, ownership and affordability criteria before assuming the lowest margin applies.

any Bank Rate decision and the product’s stated property, ownership and affordability criteria before assuming the lowest margin applies. Bottom line: no-ERC flexibility can be useful, but it does not remove the risk of higher payments if the base rate rises.

Editor’s view

The useful part of this announcement is not simply another low margin. It is the clearer choice between flexibility and certainty, with fees and eligibility placed back in the calculation. Tracker products reward landlords who price the whole deal, not just the line at the top of a sourcing screen.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 September 2026

Sources: Landbay two-year tracker product guide

Related reading: Landbay cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.35% as pricing starts at 3.44%

