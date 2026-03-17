Court of Appeal to rule on gas safety evictions as Section 21 clock ticks

A landmark Court of Appeal case could determine whether landlords can rely on Section 21 “no-fault” eviction notices if gas safety certificates were not provided at the start of a tenancy, raising major compliance questions weeks before the Renters’ Rights Act takes effect.

Housing lawyers at Duncan Lewis Solicitors are representing tenants in two linked appeals that challenge whether possession orders can stand where landlords failed to provide the legally required gas safety certificate before the tenancy began, as mandated by the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998.

Original eviction overturned

In the original case, a landlord secured a possession order using Section 21. However, the decision was later overturned after it emerged the tenants had not received a gas safety certificate at the start of the tenancy. The landlord is now appealing that ruling.

The Court of Appeal is also considering whether the case should be heard alongside Muca v El Amrani, a related appeal raising similar questions about gas safety compliance and eviction notice validity.

Manjinder Kaur Atwal, Director of Housing and Property Litigation at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, said: “This appeal is about more than one eviction. It questions whether landlords can bypass vital safety obligations. Gas safety rules protect tenants from serious harm, and these safeguards must be upheld.”

She added: “The case comes as the Government’s forthcoming Renters’ Rights Act signals major reform for the private rented sector, including the eventual abolition of Section 21 evictions. Until then, thousands of tenants remain affected, making the Court of Appeal’s decision potentially influential for tenant safety and landlord compliance nationwide.”

Timing raises stakes for landlords

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report on landlords preparing for RRA evictions, which highlighted growing demand for legal expenses cover as the transition period approaches. The current appeal underlines how compliance gaps – even from years earlier – can resurface to invalidate possession claims.

The case adds pressure on landlords to ensure all prescribed documents were properly served before initiating Section 21 proceedings. Under current rules, landlords must provide tenants with a valid gas safety certificate before occupancy, and some courts have ruled that failing to do so prevents valid Section 21 service.

What this means for landlords

If you’re pursuing Section 21: Review your records to confirm gas safety certificates were served before each tenancy started – not just annually renewed

Review your records to confirm gas safety certificates were served before each tenancy started – not just annually renewed Watch for: The Court of Appeal decision, which could establish binding precedent on prescribed document timing across England and Wales

The Court of Appeal decision, which could establish binding precedent on prescribed document timing across England and Wales Bottom line: Compliance gaps at tenancy commencement may now be used to challenge evictions years later – documentation is critical

Editor’s view

With Section 21 abolition just weeks away, this case may seem like yesterday’s battle. But for the thousands of landlords with ongoing possession claims – or those serving notices before the 1 May deadline – it is a reminder that procedural shortcuts rarely pay off. The courts are increasingly willing to scrutinise compliance from day one of the tenancy, not just at the point of eviction.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 March 2026

Sources: Duncan Lewis Solicitors, The Negotiator

Related reading: PM orders investigation into mass Section 21 evictions at London block

