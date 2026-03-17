Bexley Council threatens prosecution as licensing net tightens

Landlords in south-east London face prosecution if they fail to obtain a selective licence, with Bexley Council warning that fines of up to £30,000 – soon rising to £40,000 – await those who do not comply.

The Conservative-controlled council has received nearly 1,000 licence applications since launching its selective licensing scheme in Belvedere Ward in January 2025. But officers are now actively pursuing properties they believe are operating without a licence.

Inspections reveal Category 1 hazards

In the past year, the council has carried out nearly 100 inspections of licensed properties and visited a further 150 to identify unlicensed units. Officers have found a range of housing hazards requiring attention, including Category 1 hazards that present an immediate risk to the health or safety of occupants.

A council spokesperson said the scheme was designed to improve tenant safety, housing conditions and ensure landlord professionalism. “It is great news that so many of our landlords have already come forward to apply for their selective licence,” the spokesperson said. “We are however currently looking into a number of properties that we know are not signed up to the scheme.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s reporting on Bristol’s plans for higher penalties targeting landlords with vulnerable tenants – part of a wider trend of councils strengthening enforcement ahead of the Renters Rights Act.

Enforcement pressure building across London

Bexley’s approach mirrors action elsewhere in the capital. Multiple London boroughs have expanded licensing schemes and increased enforcement activity as they prepare for the additional powers the RRA will bring from 1 May.

The council’s statement that penalties could rise to £40,000 reflects government plans to increase maximum civil penalties under the Housing Act. For landlords in Belvedere Ward, the message is clear: apply now or face consequences.

Councils across England have been deploying additional enforcement resources, with Liverpool recently announcing 120 officers dedicated to landlord compliance. The pattern suggests selective licensing is increasingly being used as both a revenue source and an enforcement tool.

What this means for landlords

If you own property in Belvedere Ward: Apply for a licence immediately – the council is actively identifying unlicensed properties.

Apply for a licence immediately – the council is actively identifying unlicensed properties. Watch for: Fine increases to £40,000 once new government powers take effect.

Fine increases to £40,000 once new government powers take effect. Bottom line: Unlicensed operation now carries serious financial risk – a single penalty could exceed a year’s rental income.

Editor’s view

The £30,000 to £40,000 penalty range puts unlicensed operation firmly in the category of existential risk for smaller landlords. Whatever views landlords hold about licensing policy, the enforcement reality is clear: councils are investing in detection, and the cost of non-compliance has never been higher.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 March 2026

Sources: Bexley Council

Related reading: Bristol plans 20% higher fines for landlords with vulnerable tenants

