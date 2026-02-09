Blackpool landlords warn licensing fees could force property sales

Landlords in Blackpool are warning that selective licensing fees could push them to sell their properties, as a councillor highlights the financial pressure facing portfolio owners.

Reform councillor Emma Ellison raised the issue at a council meeting, arguing that landlords with multiple flats face “massive” costs that are pushing them “to the brink”. The selective licensing fee in Blackpool stands at £772 for a five-year licence, with an additional £95 per unit for multi-unit properties.

Payment plan concerns

Ellison said landlords are struggling with the requirement to pay the full licence fee within the first 12 months, even though the scheme lasts five years. She told the meeting: “Finding £772 in a short space of time is quite difficult. If a landlord has a number of flats, it’s not just the £772 – there’s also £95 per unit, so the costs really add up.”

She pushed back against the assumption that landlords are wealthy. “Many landlords are often assumed to be wealthy, but they still have mortgages, and legislation like Section 24 means they can’t offset all of that against their earnings,” she said. “A lot of landlords are saying they are breaking even or even making a loss.”

The concerns echo wider worries about the financial burden of council licensing schemes on landlords operating on tight margins. Some councils have proposed even higher fees, raising questions about whether licensing costs are contributing to landlord exits.

Council offers hardship support

Cabinet member for community safety Councillor Paula Burdess said the council would work with landlords facing genuine hardship. “In cases of genuine hardship, we will work with individual landlords to work out a payment plan,” she said. “We are not going to see our landlords go to the wall.”

Burdess argued the monthly cost per property, when spread across five years, is relatively small and should not need to be passed on to tenants. However, she acknowledged that late applications lose access to discounts, which can increase the overall cost.

Full details of Blackpool’s housing licence fees are available on the council website.

Editor’s view

The tension between licensing fees and landlord sustainability is becoming a recurring theme. While councils need to fund enforcement, front-loaded payment demands on a five-year licence feel poorly designed – spreading costs over the licence period would ease cashflow without reducing revenue.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 9 February 2026

Sources: Blackpool Council, North West News

