Landlord confidence rebounds as 62% report optimism

Landlord sentiment has turned a corner, with the proportion of private landlords expressing optimism about their future in the sector rising sharply over the past year.

The annual Landlord Leaders 2025 study from OSB Group found that 62 percent of landlords now feel optimistic about operating in the private rented sector, up from 47 percent the previous year. The research, conducted through the lender’s buy-to-let brand Rely, points to a market that is adjusting to regulatory and financial pressures rather than retreating from them.

Fewer landlords questioning their future

The study also found that fewer landlords are reconsidering their role in the sector. Around 24 percent say they are concerned and reassessing their future as a landlord, down from 29 percent in 2024. The proportion expressing outright pessimism has also fallen, suggesting a sector that is becoming more settled despite ongoing challenges.

Landlords continue to face rising costs, compliance demands under the Renters’ Rights Act, and tenant affordability pressures. Yet the data suggests many are adapting their approach rather than exiting the market. The findings align with earlier research showing landlord yields have stabilised even as operating costs have increased.

Landlords see vital role in housing supply

The research also highlights a growing sense of purpose across the sector. Nearly two-thirds of landlords say they provide a vital service to the UK by housing those who need it most. This perception reflects an industry that increasingly views itself as an essential part of the housing supply picture, particularly as demand for rental homes continues to outstrip availability in many regions.

Adrian Moloney, lending distribution director at OSB Group, said the shift in sentiment reflects landlords taking greater control of their businesses. He said confidence is returning as landlords adapt to a new operating environment, adding that the sector is becoming more professional, more informed and more deliberate in how it responds to change.

Moloney said rising optimism reflects landlords seeking advice, planning for the long term and focusing on sustainability rather than short-term reactions. The findings come as lenders report steady buy-to-let mortgage activity, with many landlords now preparing for a wave of refinancing as fixed-rate deals mature later this year.

Editor’s view

This is the first sustained improvement in landlord confidence since the Budget. While challenges remain, the numbers suggest landlords are finding their footing in a changed landscape. Adaptation, not exodus, appears to be the dominant trend.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 February 2026

Sources: OSB Group, Rely Mortgages

