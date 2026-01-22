Rental stock rises 25% as Renters’ Rights Act delays tenant moves

Rental stock across England rose sharply at the end of 2025, defying predictions of a landlord sell-off ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act. New data suggests the increase is being driven less by new supply and more by tenants staying put, temporarily easing competition for landlords bringing homes to market.

Concerns that landlords would exit in large numbers as the Renters’ Rights Act approaches have dominated headlines for much of the past year. Yet fresh figures indicate the rental market is responding in a more nuanced way, at least for now.

Research from Inventory Base shows available rental stock in England climbed by 25% in the final quarter of 2025, compared with Q3. On an annual basis, stock was up 15.4% compared with the same period in 2024 – a notable increase given the political and regulatory backdrop.

Rental stock levels increase despite reform fears

Inventory Base says the rise goes beyond normal seasonal patterns. While autumn and winter often see a slowdown in tenant churn, the scale of the increase suggests something more structural is happening.

Operations Director Siân Hemming-Metcalfe says landlords have not yet reacted en masse to the reforms. “The Renters’ Rights Act fundamentally changes the risk profile for private landlords,” she said, pointing to tighter affordability assessments and fewer tools to manage risk during tenancies.

However, she added that the feared landlord exodus has not materialised. Instead, the data points to hesitation on the tenant side of the market. With reforms expected to strengthen tenant protections, many renters appear to be delaying moves until the new rules are fully in force.

For many landlords, this has a practical effect: properties remain listed for longer, inflating available stock figures even though the overall number of rental homes has not increased.

Tenant behaviour, not landlord exits, drives stock build-up

This pause in tenant movement matters. According to UK Finance data, gross mortgage lending to buy-to-let investors was already subdued through 2024 and 2025, suggesting little new supply is entering the sector. Meanwhile, the latest Office for National Statistics data shows private rents in England rose by around 4.4% in the year to November 2025, signalling a clear slowdown in rental inflation as more tenants delay moving

Inventory Base notes that when tenants stop moving, the market can appear healthier than it really is. Stock rises, viewing competition eases, and landlords may experience slightly longer voids – but without any meaningful improvement in long-term supply.

This dynamic may also help explain why asking rents have stabilised in some regions after years of sharp increases, even though demand remains strong.

Regional rental trends show sharp local variation

Data supplied via Rightmove highlights stark regional differences. The biggest quarterly stock increases were recorded in the City of Bristol (up 74.8%), Leicestershire (67.6%), Tyne & Wear (66.7%), Warwickshire (66.4%) and West Yorkshire (65.2%). Rutland and Merseyside also posted increases of more than 60%.

London, however, stood apart. It was the only region to see stock fall at the end of 2025, with the City of London down 14.1% and Greater London down 2.4%. For landlords operating in the capital, constrained supply continues to support rents, even as regulatory pressure mounts.

Editor’s view

The late-2025 rise in rental stock is less a sign of landlord confidence and more a symptom of tenant caution. Once the Renters’ Rights Act is fully implemented, mobility may return – and with it, pressure on supply. For landlords, the question is whether today’s breathing space is a chance to adapt, or simply the calm before another squeeze.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 21 January 2026

Sources: Inventory Base research; Rightmove rental data; UK Finance lending data; ONS private rental statistics

