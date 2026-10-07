SpareRoom: UK room rents hit record £769 as supply falls

Average UK room rent reached a record £769 a month in the third quarter of 2026, while the supply of rooms advertised for flatsharing fell 4.7 percent year on year, new SpareRoom figures show.

The index, updated in October and based on more than 241,000 room adverts, records new highs in seven of the UK’s nine regions. It also shows that the headline national rise was not uniform: rents fell in some major cities even as supply tightened across the market.

Landlords with houses in multiple occupation, shared lets or lodger rooms are facing a market where available stock is falling but local pricing signals are increasingly mixed. A record average is not a licence to set an unrealistic asking rent, particularly where a city has added supply or affordability is already limiting demand.

Flatshare supply falls as average room rent rises

SpareRoom’s Q3 data puts the whole-UK average at £769 a month, including bills, up 1.0 percent on a year earlier. England averaged £775, while regional averages ranged from £554 in the North East to £726 in Scotland and £709 in the South East outside Greater London.

The Q3 sample covers room adverts rather than every private tenancy, so it is a measure of the flatshare and lodger market rather than a substitute for official rent statistics. That makes it especially useful for landlords assessing a room let, a shared house or an HMO, where whole-property indices can miss the price tenants actually see in adverts.

Supply is the harder part of the release. The 4.7 percent annual fall covers advertised rooms, not the total number of homes in the private rented sector. It still points to fewer choices for tenants using this segment, at a time when the most affordable end of the market carries a large share of student, early-career and lower-income demand.

City data gives landlords a more useful warning

Among the 20 largest flatshare markets, Belfast recorded the fastest annual room-rent growth at 6.8 percent and Exeter followed at 4.5 percent. Swansea and Manchester moved the other way, with annual falls of 3.6 percent and 2.1 percent respectively. That split is the practical limit on any national rent story: a landlord’s local competition still decides whether a new asking price is credible.

Inner London crossed £1,000 a month on average, reaching £1,002 after a 2.3 percent quarterly rise. Its rent was still only 1.1 percent higher than a year earlier, while the number of available rooms there fell 7.3 percent. Outer London averaged £800, broadly unchanged over the quarter.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s July report on SpareRoom’s inner London supply figures, which found room availability had already moved into annual decline. The latest national reading suggests that pressure has widened beyond one London segment, although the city results show it is not happening at the same pace everywhere.

Record rent does not settle the affordability question

A national average at a record level can disguise a slower market in a particular postcode. Landlords should compare their room with current competing adverts, bills included, room size, transport links and the condition of shared areas before changing a price. Longer voids or repeated reductions can cost more than accepting a sensible initial rent.

The figures also do not prove why supply is down. SpareRoom links the trend to landlords leaving and changing conditions in the sector, but its index cannot isolate the effect of any single reform. The SpareRoom Q3 rental index says its improved methodology recalculates historic data for consistency, another reason to treat quarter-to-quarter changes carefully.

Landlords considering a lodger can also look at Landlord Knowledge’s report on SpareRoom’s call to raise the Rent a Room allowance. That is a separate tax-policy proposal, but it matters to the same question of whether more households are willing to bring spare rooms into use.

What this means for landlords

If you let rooms: benchmark against current local room adverts, rather than relying on the £769 national average.

benchmark against current local room adverts, rather than relying on the £769 national average. If an HMO room is empty: check the full tenant offer – bills, shared-space condition, broadband and move-in timing – before assuming demand will fill it quickly.

check the full tenant offer – bills, shared-space condition, broadband and move-in timing – before assuming demand will fill it quickly. Watch for: the local supply trend, because cities including Manchester and Swansea recorded annual rent falls despite the higher UK average.

the local supply trend, because cities including Manchester and Swansea recorded annual rent falls despite the higher UK average. If you are reviewing an HMO purchase: model rents with a cautious local comparable set and allow for voids rather than applying national growth to every room.

model rents with a cautious local comparable set and allow for voids rather than applying national growth to every room. Bottom line: fewer advertised rooms support demand, but local affordability and competition still set the rent a landlord can achieve.

Editor’s view

The most useful number in this release is not the headline record. It is the gap between cities. A landlord who treats a national average as a pricing instruction risks discovering too late that tenants in their patch have already drawn the line.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 8 October 2026

Sources: SpareRoom Q3 2026 Rental Index

Related reading: SpareRoom: inner London room supply falls 5% in Q2

