LendInvest lists 75% BTL trackers from 6.25% with no ERCs

LendInvest’s updated rate guide lists two-year buy-to-let tracker mortgages at up to 75 percent loan-to-value with no early repayment charges, including a 6.25 percent standard-property option for borrowers paying a 3 percent product fee.

The LendInvest rate guide, updated on 1 October, sets the lower-priced Tier 1 standard tracker at Bank Rate plus 1.50 percent. With Bank Rate shown as 4.75 percent in the guide, that produces an initial rate of 6.25 percent. A second standard tracker is priced at Bank Rate plus 2.00 percent, or 6.75 percent, with a 2 percent fee. Both have a maximum 75 percent LTV, £1 million maximum loan and an ERC entry of 0 percent in each of the two years.

Landlords considering a purchase or remortgage have a clear trade-off to test before treating the lower initial rate as the cheapest route. The 3 percent fee is £15,000 on a £500,000 loan before any broker fee or valuation cost, while the 2 percent-fee alternative would cost £10,000. A tracker can also rise if Bank Rate rises, so the absence of an exit penalty does not remove interest-rate risk.

Tracker mortgage pricing and fees

Landbay’s September tracker changes were centred on rate reductions across 11 products. LendInvest’s latest package puts more emphasis on flexibility: the official guide shows no early repayment charge on the two standard trackers, allowing a borrower to repay or refinance without a lender exit charge during the initial term.

The guide applies to England, Wales and Scotland and gives a term range of seven to 30 years. It also lists interest coverage requirements of 125 percent for basic-rate taxpayers and limited companies or LLPs, and 140 percent for higher- and additional-rate applicants. Those tests, as well as rental income, property value and underwriting, still determine whether a quoted product is available.

Landlords should also separate the product fee from the rate. The 6.25 percent option is not a fee-free mortgage, and a lower monthly payment can be outweighed by the larger upfront charge on a short loan term. The guide gives no assurance that Bank Rate will fall during the tracker period.

75 percent LTV options for specialist stock

LendInvest’s 1 October guide also lists two-year tracker options at 75 percent LTV for small HMOs of up to six rooms and small multi-unit freehold blocks of up to six units. In both sections, the 3 percent-fee product is shown at Bank Rate plus 1.60 percent, an initial 6.35 percent at the guide’s stated 4.75 percent Bank Rate, with no early repayment charge.

The range also reaches larger properties. The Tier 1 large-HMO section, covering seven to 15 rooms, lists a 75 percent LTV tracker at Bank Rate plus 2.00 percent with a 3 percent fee, or 6.75 percent on the guide’s stated Bank Rate. A dedicated Tier 1 large-MUFB tracker for blocks of seven to 20 units carries the same 6.75 percent initial rate, 75 percent LTV, £1 million maximum loan and 0 percent ERC entry. The guide does not list a Tier 2 large-MUFB tracker.

Holiday-let borrowers have a 75 percent LTV tracker listed at Bank Rate plus 1.90 percent with a 3 percent fee, producing an initial 6.65 percent rate on the same basis. Each product still has its own property, rental-income and underwriting checks.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s July report on LendInvest’s £917 million of buy-to-let lending, which showed the lender’s focus on professional landlords. The new guide provides a concrete option for borrowers who value the ability to refinance or sell without an ERC, but it does not make the product automatically cheaper than a fixed deal.

What this means for landlords

If you need flexibility: compare the value of the 0 percent ERC against the product fee and the possibility of higher tracker payments.

compare the value of the 0 percent ERC against the product fee and the possibility of higher tracker payments. If you own a small HMO or MUFB: check the 75 percent LTV tracker terms against the property’s rent, valuation and the relevant interest coverage ratio.

check the 75 percent LTV tracker terms against the property’s rent, valuation and the relevant interest coverage ratio. Bottom line: LendInvest’s guide creates an exit-flexible tracker route, but the 6.25 percent headline rate comes with a 3 percent fee and is not a universal offer.

Editor’s view

Early repayment charges can make a mortgage look cheaper than it feels when a sale, refinance or portfolio reshuffle arrives. This product update is useful because it makes the cost of flexibility visible – and gives landlords a reason to compare fees and downside risk rather than rate alone.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 07 October 2026

Sources: LendInvest Buy-to-Let and Semi-Commercial rates guide

Related reading: Landbay adds 11 BTL trackers and cuts rates by 15bps

