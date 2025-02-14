Rising no-fault evictions: landlords reassess rental market amid legislative uncertainty

New data from the Ministry of Justice has revealed a rise in no-fault evictions, with 32,287 accelerated possession claims issued in 2024—an increase of 7% from the 30,230 recorded in 2023. As the Renters’ Rights Bill moves through Parliament, many landlords are opting to secure vacant possession rather than wait for new regulations to take effect.

Landlords reacting to market uncertainty

Landlords can apply for an accelerated possession order if tenants fail to leave by the date specified in a Section 21 notice. The latest figures also indicate that between October and December 2024, there were 2,947 evictions carried out by bailiffs following Section 21 notices—marking a 10% increase from the 2,671 recorded during the same period in 2023.

Sarah Taylor, property dispute resolution partner at Excello Law, has urged the government to expedite the legislative process. “We have seen that the uncertainty over the changes to the legislation has led to a number of landlords choosing to either leave the rental market or to obtain vacant possession of their property whilst they wait to see what happens when the new legislation comes into force,” she said. “Some are unwilling to wait and instead choosing to leave the market. Meanwhile, tenants are on the receiving end of this uncertainty as landlords serve notice on them to recover possession and evict them from their homes.”

Build-to-rent sector offers potential stability

With many private landlords reassessing their position, institutional investors are increasing their footprint in the rental market. Taylor noted: “We are seeing an increase in the build-to-rent market and will wait to see if an increased investment in rental properties by institutional landlords will provide quality rental properties for families which also offer security of tenure when the new legislation comes into force.”

While the build-to-rent sector presents an opportunity for long-term rental security, affordability remains a key issue. “Affordability may however continue to be an issue for many tenants,” Taylor added, reflecting on the broader concerns within the rental market.

The need for clarity and action

As the government continues to deliberate on the Renters’ Rights Bill, landlords and tenants alike face mounting uncertainty. The rental market requires clear and timely legislation to ensure stability for both property owners and tenants. Without swift action, more landlords may opt to exit the market, reducing available rental stock and potentially driving up rental prices.