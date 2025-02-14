Protecting london’s green belt while meeting housing demands

The Mayor of London is being urged to collaborate with the government to ensure that Green Belt land is not sacrificed to meet ambitious housing targets. A new motion from the London Assembly highlights concerns over whether the annual goal of 87,992 new homes can be achieved solely through brownfield development.

Concerns over housing targets and land availability

A motion agreed upon by the London Assembly has raised the alarm about the feasibility of meeting the capital’s housing needs without encroaching on protected Green Belt land. According to the Greater London Authority (GLA), “Green Belt land release appears unavoidable given the changes to national policy.” The Assembly also noted that the government’s broad housing targets fail to consider the urgent demand for family-sized homes in many parts of London, focusing instead on overall unit numbers.

Thomas Turrell AM, who proposed the motion, emphasised the importance of protecting green spaces: “London’s lungs, our Green Belt, is at risk from the implications of the NPPF, despite us having a wealth of brownfield sites in the city to utilise to meet housing targets.” He also stressed the need for a housing strategy that prioritises family homes rather than “just dozens of high-rise flats.”

A call for policy reform and brownfield prioritisation

The Assembly is calling on Sir Sadiq Khan to push for reforms that make housing targets more achievable without encroaching on Green Belt land. Specifically, the Assembly is urging the Mayor to lobby the government to:

Ensure housing targets are achievable on brownfield land – This would protect London’s Green Belt and prioritise urban regeneration. Introduce housing-type targets instead of blanket unit-based targets – A shift to habitable room targets would ensure that the focus is on suitable housing rather than sheer numbers. Encourage and accelerate development of approved schemes – There are currently over 800,000 homes in London with planning approval that remain incomplete, including over 500,000 that have yet to start construction. The Assembly is calling for incentives to ensure these projects move forward swiftly, including those for social, accessible, and affordable housing.



The need for urgent action

With the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) updated in December 2024, local authorities are under increased pressure to meet rising housing quotas. Many London boroughs are now reviewing Green Belt boundaries, raising concerns among property stakeholders about the future of protected land.

The debate highlights the delicate balance between increasing housing supply and maintaining green spaces. While new homes are vital, ensuring they are built in the right locations without compromising London’s environmental assets is crucial. The call for a revised NPPF that accounts for these concerns reflects the growing urgency for a sustainable and strategic housing policy.