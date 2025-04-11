Renters’ Rights Bill expected in Autumn – landlords urged to get ahead of incoming changes

Private landlords are being given valuable breathing space as the controversial Renters’ Rights Bill is now not expected to become law until the autumn. Guarantor firm Housing Hand says the landmark legislation will likely come into effect around October or November—months later than previously assumed.

This delay not only spares the critical summer letting season, particularly for student landlords, but gives property investors a crucial window to prepare for sweeping reforms.

Students spared short-term disruption as HMO landlords gain time

Until recently, much of the rental industry had braced for an early summer rollout of the Renters’ Rights Bill. Housing Hand’s updated prediction means landlords of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and student properties can let during peak season without having to immediately adapt to new rules.

“This anticipated timeline spares the busy summer student rental season from the immediate impact of the Bill,” the firm confirmed.

But the firm also issued a sharp warning to the sector—not to mistake the delay for a reason to slow down preparations. Graham Hayward, Managing Director of Housing Hand, said: “Now is the time to prepare … The Renters’ Rights Bill is anticipated to come into law later this year, meaning accommodation providers going to market at that point will be immediately impacted.”

He added: “As both purpose-built student accommodation providers and landlords of houses in multiple occupation respond to the new lettings landscape, we’re likely to see pricing becoming very competitive.”

Tenants unaware, landlords need clarity

A recent Housing Hand survey of more than 1,700 private renters—including both students and working professionals—revealed just how little is known about the incoming reforms. According to the results, 69% of private renters are unaware of the Bill altogether, while 75% said they have no idea how the measures would affect them.

This lack of awareness could create confusion in the market, particularly if tenants enter new agreements without understanding their rights—or the limitations landlords will soon face.

Hayward flagged this knowledge gap as a major challenge: “There are around 4.6 million households who rent privately in England. If we extrapolate the survey findings to the entire population of private renters, it equates to more than 3.4 million households who don’t know what impact the Renters’ Rights Bill will have on them.”

He emphasised that landlords, letting agents and developers have a duty to educate and prepare tenants before the rules come into force: “Accommodation providers have much to do in terms of engaging with tenants on the impact and changes of the proposed Bill.”

HMOs vs PBSA: A new market battleground?

The Bill could fundamentally shift the rental decision-making process for students and young renters. Housing Hand predicts that flexible notice periods in HMOs could start to outshine long-term contracts in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

“As students become aware that they can sign up with an HMO and then end their tenancy at any point, versus committing to a 51-week PBSA contract, it will be interesting to see if and how demand shifts,” Hayward noted.

Landlords operating HMOs may find themselves more attractive to students seeking flexibility, especially if rent pricing remains competitive. However, landlords will need to act fast to safeguard their profitability and structure tenancies that remain viable in the face of shorter commitments.