Renters’ rights activists push for stronger reform bill

Over the weekend, renters’ rights group Acorn rallied in 30 cities across the UK, urging the public to pressure MPs to strengthen the Government’s upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill. The campaign aims to ensure that the bill, which promises to reform renting laws, takes a tougher stance on rogue landlords and letting agents.

Activists call for public support

Acorn’s campaign encouraged residents to write to their local MPs using a pre-written letter provided by the group. According to the organisation’s promotional materials, while the Renters’ Rights Bill in its current form is considered “a great start,” they believe “it must be made stronger” to bring about real change.

The letter outlines five key amendments Acorn is advocating for: removing obstacles to landlord licensing, preventing illegal evictions, making renting more affordable, capping rent in advance, and granting tenants the right to withhold rent in cases of serious disrepair. Acorn has called on MPs to communicate these points to Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook or to voice their support during the Bill’s Report Stage in Parliament.

Protests and direct action

The campaign’s momentum has been fuelled by recent direct actions taken by Acorn members. Over the weekend, its Brighton branch conducted a ‘sit-in’ at a local letting agency’s office, resulting in the agency agreeing to complete long-overdue repairs at a rental property. This action reflects Acorn’s increasingly hands-on approach as the Renters’ Rights Bill progresses through Parliament.

In another demonstration, members disrupted a Hackney council meeting to push for the completion of necessary repairs at a council housing block. The group also launched a Halloween-themed campaign, urging renters to “scare your landlord… join Acorn” to highlight the power of collective action in advocating for tenant rights.

The call for stronger tenant protections

Acorn’s push for additional measures underscores the challenges tenants face in the current rental market. With housing affordability and tenant rights remaining critical issues, the organisation’s campaign seeks to ensure that the final version of the Renters’ Rights Bill offers robust protections for renters across the UK.

For landlords, the outcome of these proposed amendments could introduce new compliance requirements and financial implications. As discussions around the bill continue, all eyes will be on Parliament to see how policymakers respond to the calls for stronger tenant protections and how this might reshape the rental landscape.