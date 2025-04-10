New investment firm offers landlords exclusive access to discounted off-market properties

A new property investment company, Sacks Properties, has launched this week with the goal of unlocking high-yield, below-market property deals for UK landlords and investors—specifically those not available through conventional estate agents.

Founded by one of the UK’s most successful buy-to-let entrepreneurs

The firm is headed by Michael Sacks, co-founder of Sequre Property Investment, which became the UK’s largest buy-to-let investment company with annual sales exceeding £200 million. Over the last 15 years, Sacks says he has personally invested close to £20 million in UK real estate—experience he now plans to leverage on behalf of others.

“Despite the negativity you might read, UK property prices are about to increase dramatically due to our ever growing population and a lack of housing supply,” says Sacks. “We see an opportunity in educating and helping UK investors find deals that they won’t be able to access on the open market by pre-negotiating discounted deals with our extensive network of developers and house builders.”

With a base in Altrincham and a leadership team bringing over 50 years of combined property experience, the firm is already building strong momentum. The company has secured office space and recently brought on board a seasoned marketing and sales team to scale operations.

Off-market deals snapped up within hours of release

The company focuses on sourcing off-plan and off-market investment opportunities directly from developers. Their most recent deal involved eight new-build apartments in Manchester being offered to clients at £20,000 below market value, with yields close to 7%. According to the firm, the properties were sold out within just 24 hours.

Sacks Properties pitches itself as a personal, relationship-driven alternative to mainstream platforms. “I’ve put my name above the door of this company because we are taking a long-term approach to helping property investors,” adds Sacks. “This isn’t a volume play. It’s about smart investments that perform over time.”

Testimonials point to strong profits and repeat success

Adam Myeroff, a solicitor based in London and one of Sacks’ long-time clients, said: “I bought four properties from Michael that were heavily discounted from market value. Michael later helped me sell the properties, and I walked away with just under £200,000 profit, which I used to build our dream family home.”

The company has already committed to helping new investors access the market with a starting capital as low as £35,000, including the deposit and purchase costs. For those looking to invest more, standard entry points begin at around £100,000 per property.

Landlord-friendly approach

For landlords and seasoned buy-to-let investors, the value proposition is straightforward: exclusive access to stock with built-in equity and strong yield potential. In a market where inflation, regulation, and higher borrowing costs have created headwinds, firms like Sacks Properties offer something rare—genuine discounts with reliable returns.