Renters’ Rights Bill to bring major changes for landlords, with pets as key focus

Tenants across England are set to gain new powers when it comes to renting with pets, as the Renters’ Rights Bill enters the final stages before becoming law later this year. But while the bill has been marketed as a tenant-focused reform, landlords still retain key safeguards—if they prepare properly.

A shift away from blanket ‘no pets’ policies

The proposed legislation will make it unlawful for landlords to “unreasonably refuse” a tenant’s request to keep a pet in their home. The days of blanket ‘no pets allowed’ clauses are numbered, with tenants gaining the legal right to challenge decisions they feel are unfair—through the new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman or the courts.

Landlords will have just 28 days to respond to written requests, and can only seek additional details—such as vet references or pet histories—within this window. Once this information is received, they have a further seven days to make a decision. In leasehold properties, landlords must request consent from the freeholder within the same 28-day timeframe.

If landlords wish to reject a pet request, they must justify their refusal. Although the Bill doesn’t list specific examples, valid reasons may include leasehold clauses prohibiting pets or the unsuitability of a property for a certain breed or size. However, vague or blanket refusals will not be sufficient.

Reasonable protections still in place for landlords

Despite the strengthened tenant rights, landlords can still take practical steps to mitigate risks. They will be allowed to require tenants to hold pet damage insurance—or to adjust the rent or deposit accordingly—though not all three. The Tenant Fees Act 2019 will be amended to permit these changes.

Giles Peaker, housing solicitor and partner at Anthony Gold, confirmed: “Landlords can charge extra rent as a condition for tenants keeping pets, but there is no standard rate… there is no set limit – it is whatever the tenant will agree to.”

While some landlords already request pet surcharges of £25 to £100 per month, critics argue this can be excessive. One renter quoted in The Guardian claimed she paid an additional £100 a month to keep her dog—adding up to £3,600 over a three-year tenancy. Others have avoided extra charges by providing references for well-behaved pets. As one tenant explained, “Any wear and tear due to pets can be claimed by landlords through the deposit, so there’s no need for extra money to change hands.”

Importantly, landlords cannot stack charges—if they opt for pet damage insurance, they cannot also raise the deposit or monthly rent. However, they may take out insurance themselves and recoup the cost (and any excess) from tenants. As these policies are still in development, premium prices remain unknown.

Preparation is key:Guidance for landlords welcoming pets

To ensure compliance, landlords should take proactive steps before granting pet requests. Key actions include:

Conducting a pre-pet inspection with photographic evidence

Adding a detailed pet clause to the tenancy agreement

Specifying the number, type, and size of pets allowed

Requiring vaccination records and references from previous landlords or vets

Outlining expectations around hygiene, noise, and behaviour

Clarifying end-of-tenancy responsibilities for cleaning and flea treatments

In shared spaces or leasehold buildings, restrictions should be clearly stated—especially where pets are not permitted by superior landlords.

Emma Fletcher MRICS, Chair of RICS Residential Property Group, recently stressed the importance of adapting to new expectations in the sector: “The need for retrofit and reforms is evolving quickly, and this guide is one to bookmark as this sector continues to mature.” Though speaking on a different aspect of the rental market, her words are apt—landlords who fail to prepare will struggle to keep up.

Long-term gains for landlords who adapt early

For landlords willing to embrace the shift, the benefits are clear. Pet-friendly homes attract longer-term tenants, lower void periods, and improved tenant satisfaction—reducing turnover and repair risks in the long run.

Organisations like the Dogs Trust have long argued that responsible pet owners are frequently excluded from the private rental sector. Their spokesperson noted: “Renters looking for pet-friendly properties often face an additional pet rent of £25 to £100 a month… [yet] around 15% of people who contact us to rehome their dog cite issues with accommodation.”

The upcoming changes offer landlords an opportunity to access this overlooked demographic—on their own terms. The key is to act now: formalise pet policies, update tenancy agreements, and understand your legal rights before the Bill passes.