Landlords who ignore regulator should repay rent, says Ombudsman chief

At a parliamentary evidence session yesterday, Richard Blakeway, chief of the Housing Ombudsman Service, proposed that landlords who disregard the regulator’s decisions should be compelled to repay rent to tenants through Rent Repayment Orders.

Call for stronger enforcement measures

Speaking before the Housing Select Committee, which included housing minister Matthew Pennycook, Blakeway highlighted a gap in the Renters’ Rights Bill concerning enforcement mechanisms. He questioned, “What would happen if landlords ignored the ombudsman’s ‘remedies’ when tenants complained?”

Blakeway suggested that instead of local authorities chasing non-compliant landlords, these landlords should be subject to Rent Repayment Orders via the First-tier Tribunal system. This approach mirrors the current practice when landlords fail to license properties in areas covered by selective or HMO schemes.

Extending rent repayment orders

The Renters’ Rights Bill already includes measures whereby landlords who do not sign up to the ombudsman face Rent Repayment Orders, which in London can amount to tens of thousands of pounds. Blakeway’s proposal would extend this concept to landlords who ignore the ombudsman’s decisions, thereby strengthening tenant protections.

Sean Hooker, Head of Redress at the Property Redress Scheme (PRS), responded to Blakeway’s comments, saying, “The ‘big stick’ approach is not the full picture—of course, landlords who seriously break the law and regulations need to be cracked down on, but most tenant complaints are small issues which have a big impact on their quality of life.”

Need for a supportive framework

Hooker emphasised the importance of intervention and support for both landlords and tenants. “I agree that a strong framework is needed to intervene and help landlords to do the right thing before things get worse,” he said. “This is essential to be put in place before the ombudsman is set loose; landlords and tenants should have access to help and advice, access to mediation and private resolution, and signposting to what help is available.”

He added, “The agent redress schemes already do this at the moment, and I am keen these services are available to tenants who deal directly with landlords.”

The Housing Ombudsman Service is currently the main regulator for the social housing sector but is expected to take on a broader role once the Renters’ Rights Bill becomes law. This shift aims to create a more robust mechanism for tenants to lodge complaints and receive redress when tenancies go awry.

As these legislative developments unfold, landlords should stay informed about the potential changes to enforcement and compliance requirements. The balance between stringent enforcement and providing support mechanisms will be crucial in shaping a fair and effective private rented sector for all parties involved.