Billionaire landlord fined for unlicensed hmos: calls for fairness in enforcement

Billionaire landlord John Christodoulou has been hit with one of the largest-ever Rent Repayment Orders (RROs) after being fined a total of £263,555.68 for failing to license two East London properties. The decision has sparked debate about the effectiveness of enforcement measures and whether landlords are being treated fairly under the current regulatory framework.

Christodoulou, who owns Olympic House and Simpson House in Hackney, faced allegations from tenants who claimed that the unlicensed Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) left them vulnerable to fire risks and other safety concerns. The case, pursued by tenant group Somerford Grove Renters (SGR), reflects a broader struggle between landlords and increasingly organised tenant bodies.

Landlord labelled ‘rogue’ despite complexity of licensing rules

The tribunal’s decision to issue the hefty fine followed a prolonged legal battle beginning in 2020, when Christodoulou was accused of refusing to offer tenants rent relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. Reports claim he advised tenants to “Use money saved on lunches to pay their rent” – a statement that fuelled further tensions.

Forty-six residents from 15 different flats across the two properties were awarded a combined RRO of £263,555.68. In his ruling, Judge Robert Latham stated, “The respondent can only be characterised as a rogue landlord.”

However, landlords across the UK are raising concerns that such stringent rulings are based on outdated and overly complex regulations. Many argue that the current licensing system creates confusion and leaves property owners vulnerable to substantial fines even when efforts are made to comply.

One landlord, preferring to remain anonymous, commented, “The licensing rules are becoming increasingly convoluted, and it’s difficult for even experienced landlords to keep up. Instead of penalising landlords with heavy fines, councils should focus on providing clear guidance and support.”

Is the system failing landlords?

Christodoulou’s case has also raised concerns about whether enforcement actions are more focused on revenue generation than genuine safety improvements. With calls for more streamlined and consistent licensing requirements, landlords are increasingly frustrated by what they perceive as a biased system.

Despite the tribunal ruling, SGR alleges that Christodoulou may now be attempting to avoid financial liability by transferring ownership of the properties to another company and liquidating the offending entity.

Speaking to the Guardian, SGR spokesperson Marc Sutton claimed, “This appears to be a deliberate attempt to evade financial responsibility through corporate restructuring. These tactics highlight how wealthy landlords manipulate corporate structures to avoid accountability while tenants suffer the consequences.”

However, critics argue that the corporate restructuring tactics landlords are accused of using are often defensive measures against an increasingly punitive regulatory environment. When faced with fines exceeding a quarter of a million pounds, landlords have little choice but to protect their assets.

Striking a balance: landlords call for fairer treatment

The high-profile case has sparked broader discussions about the balance between tenant protection and landlord rights. Many landlords feel that the current system is weighted heavily against them, with fines disproportionately high compared to the alleged offences.

Industry experts are calling for a more balanced approach that ensures tenant safety while also respecting the rights of responsible landlords. Simplifying the licensing process and providing clearer guidance could prevent further disputes and create a more equitable environment for all parties.

For property investors, the lesson is clear: staying informed and maintaining compliance with licensing requirements is essential. But until the system itself is reformed, the question remains — are landlords being unfairly targeted in the name of tenant protection?