Housebuilders accelerate shift to Build to Rent as single family investment hits record

UK housebuilders are rapidly shifting towards institutional rental sales, with investment in Single Family Housing reaching a record £3.17 billion in 2025, according to new Savills research. The trend signals growing competition for private landlords as institutional capital reshapes the residential market.

The analysis reveals a major change in housebuilder strategy, with half of major builders now expecting to sell more than 15 percent of new homes to institutional investors between 2026 and 2030 – up from a small minority five years ago.

Builders see long-term structural shift

Savills surveyed 10 housebuilders that have collectively sold more than 15,000 new homes to investors over the past five years. The findings show 80 percent now view sales to Single Family Housing investors as a long-term component of delivery strategies rather than a short-term response to slower private sales.

“Our survey shows a significant change in housebuilder strategy, with Single Family Housing now embedded in business models,” a Savills spokesperson said. Early deals to provide institutional rental stock allow developers to fund subsequent phases, infrastructure and placemaking – increasingly important as planning concentrates on larger schemes.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on small landlords losing market share as the rental sector consolidates. The housebuilder pivot to institutional sales accelerates this trend, creating professionally managed stock that competes directly with individual buy-to-let properties.

Larger schemes dominate planning

The shift comes as planning activity concentrates on bigger developments. In 2024, 43 percent of homes granted full consent were on sites of 250 or more units – up from one-third between 2015 and 2017. This scale favours institutional buyers who can acquire entire phases rather than individual properties.

For private landlords, the growth of Build to Rent competition adds to existing pressures from regulation and taxation. However, single family institutional housing remains concentrated in specific locations, often new-build estates on the edges of towns rather than established urban rental markets where private landlords are strongest.

What this means for landlords

If you own new-build stock: Expect more institutional competition in the same tenant pool – professional management and longer leases may appeal to some renters.

Expect more institutional competition in the same tenant pool – professional management and longer leases may appeal to some renters. Watch for: Build to Rent developments in your area – they indicate growing rental demand but also more competition.

Build to Rent developments in your area – they indicate growing rental demand but also more competition. Bottom line: The institutional sector is expanding, but private landlords offering character properties or established locations retain advantages that new-build estates cannot replicate.

Editor’s view

The housebuilder pivot to institutional sales is logical given uncertain private buyer demand. For landlords, it is another sign that the market is professionalising – those who treat lettings as a business rather than a sideline will be better positioned to compete.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 March 2026

Sources: Savills Research

Related reading: Small landlords lose market share as larger portfolios grow

