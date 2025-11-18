Buy-to-let market: industry leaders look to future opportunities in Build-to-Rent

The future of Build-to-Rent (BTR) took centre stage in London last week as NHBC hosted its annual sector event for developers, investors and operators alongside the British Property Federation. More than 90 representatives from major property firms debated where the rental market is heading and how BTR could reshape the UK housing landscape – especially as private landlords continue feeling the pinch from regulation and rising costs.

Many attendees noted the same theme: renters want stability and professionally managed homes, while policymakers want volume and certainty of delivery. For landlords and investors, the conversation was as much about market positioning as policy survival.

UK rent growth outlook and the role of BTR

Speakers including Polly Simpson of Savills and Damien Sharkey of Hub shared market forecasts and data on tenant behaviour, demand trends and long-term investment appetite. One takeaway stood out – demand for rental homes continues to rise faster than supply.

Savills data published in September showed rental demand tracking over 25% above the five-year average, while the number of rental listings remains constrained. For many traditional landlords, higher interest rates, energy efficiency targets and shifting regulation have made expansion harder – or prompted exits. The BPF has previously warned that around 300,000 private rented homes have left the market since 2016.

For investors with scale or specialist finance routes, the gap has created an opening. Build-to-Rent schemes can deliver stock quickly and offer predictable operational returns. Several speakers argued that the model is now shifting from “alternative asset” to “core residential infrastructure.”

Investment confidence and landlord financing trends

Interest in BTR financing remains strong among institutional investors, according to British Property Federation’s policy director Danny Pinder, who referenced increasing viability conversations across the sector.

Attendees discussed whether traditional buy-to-let landlords may eventually integrate with or pivot toward BTR models – especially those with portfolios large enough to leverage professional management or fractional investment partnerships.

Some letting agents at the event highlighted that tenants are increasingly willing to pay for service-led rental accommodation – gym access, concierge, tech-led maintenance reporting – especially in urban growth regions such as Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. As one agent put it during the Q&A session: “Tenants are choosing experience, not just square footage.”

Planning reform, delivery challenges and evolving tenant expectations

One consistent topic across speaker panels was the need for clarity on planning and energy policy. While BTR projects often have smoother planning pathways than small private landlords retrofitting ageing stock, the sector still faces delays and cost pressure – particularly on land values and regulatory requirements.

Michela Hancock, CEO at Hilltop Property Partners, discussed the international pace of BTR developments, arguing the UK remains behind the US and European markets – but closing the gap quickly.

Meanwhile, NHBC’s Sector Lead, Niki Kyriacou, emphasised the organisation’s work in supporting developers and protecting rental yields through construction quality. She noted the BTR model’s “role in meeting growing renter demand with high-quality homes” and its potential to strengthen long-term investor confidence.

Editor’s view

Whether you’re a portfolio landlord or an institutional developer, one truth is getting harder to ignore: demand for rental housing isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s widening. Build-to-Rent isn’t replacing traditional buy-to-let – it’s sitting alongside it and absorbing unmet demand. For private landlords facing regulation fatigue, the sector’s professionalisation may feel like both a challenge and an opportunity. Still, investors who adapt early – whether through partnerships, scale or modernisation – may find themselves better placed in the next evolution of the rental market.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 18 November 2025

Sources: NHBC, British Property Federation, Savills

Related reading: Study reveals new build towns offering landlords prime rental prospects