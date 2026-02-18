Buy-to-let void costs jump 14% as empty days drain landlord income

Landlords are losing more money to void periods as the gap between tenants widens and rents continue to rise. New data shows average void costs climbed 14 percent over the past year, with the West Midlands emerging as the worst-hit region for property investors.

Void periods lengthen as costs mount

Research from letting agent consolidator Dwelly shows the average void period between outgoing and incoming tenants in England rose from 21 days in December 2024 to 23 days in December 2025. Combined with rising rents – the average monthly rent increased from £1,370 to £1,424 – this pushed the average cost of a void period from £946 to £1,077, a 13.8 percent increase.

For landlords already grappling with rising void costs and tighter margins, the additional expense adds further pressure at a time when many are weighing up whether to remain in the sector.

West Midlands landlords hit hardest

Regional variations reveal stark differences in landlord experience. The West Midlands recorded the largest increase in void costs, with a 63.6 percent rise year-on-year. This was driven by an increase in the average void period from 18 days in 2024 to 28 days in 2025 – the longest across all English regions.

Other regions also saw rises: the East of England was up 19.6 percent, the South East 17.9 percent, London 13.5 percent, the North West 6.1 percent, the South West 5.2 percent, the North East 3 percent, and the East Midlands 0.9 percent. Yorkshire and Humber was the only region to see a decrease, with void costs falling 0.4 percent as average void periods shortened from 22 to 21 days.

Higher interest rates magnify losses

Sam Humphreys, head of M&A at Dwelly, said the impact becomes even more pronounced in a higher interest rate environment. “A seemingly modest two-day increase in void length has translated into an almost 14 percent rise in the average cost of a void period,” Humphreys said.

For landlords considering how to protect their rental yields, reducing void periods has become increasingly important. Humphreys said landlords are best served by working with proactive letting agents who use technology to accelerate re-letting.

“While voids cannot be eliminated entirely, their duration can be significantly reduced,” he said. “Enhanced technology, operational support, and shared best practice are designed to improve efficiency and help minimise void periods over the long term.”

According to data from the English Private Landlord Survey, void management remains a key concern for buy-to-let investors seeking to maintain positive cashflow.

Editor’s view

A two-day increase sounds negligible until you see a 14 percent cost jump attached to it. For landlords in the West Midlands, where voids have stretched to nearly a month, the financial drain is real. Cutting void periods is one of the few levers landlords can pull that does not require permission from government.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 February 2026

Sources: Dwelly, English Private Landlord Survey

