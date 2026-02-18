What Repairs Are Landlords Responsible For? UK Law Guide 2026

Understanding your repair responsibilities is fundamental to being a successful landlord. With the Renters’ Rights Act introducing stricter standards from May 2026, now is the time to ensure your approach to property maintenance meets both current requirements and the incoming legal framework.

Current Legal Obligations

Under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, landlords must keep in repair the structure and exterior of the property, including walls, roofs, windows, doors and drains. You are also responsible for maintaining installations for water, gas, electricity, sanitation and heating.

These obligations cannot be contracted out of, regardless of what your tenancy agreement says. A tenant reporting a leaking roof or faulty boiler triggers your duty to act, and failure to do so can result in local authority enforcement action, civil claims for damages or rent repayment orders.

You are only responsible for repairs that have been reported to you. This is why clear communication channels and proper documentation matter. Tenants should know exactly how to report issues, and you need a system that records when reports are received and what action you take.

What Changes Under the Renters’ Rights Act

The Renters’ Rights Act extends the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector for the first time. Properties must be free from serious hazards, in reasonable repair, have reasonably modern facilities and provide adequate thermal comfort. This brings private rentals in line with standards already required in social housing.

More significantly, Awaab’s Law will apply to private landlords. Named after Awaab Ishak, the toddler who died from mould exposure in social housing, this law sets strict timeframes for addressing serious hazards. Landlords must investigate hazards within 14 days of being notified and begin repairs within a further 7 days. Emergency hazards require action within 24 hours.

The consequences for non-compliance are severe. Local authorities gain expanded enforcement powers, civil penalties increase substantially, and rent repayment orders can now be doubled. Repeat offenders face mandatory maximum penalties.

Practical Steps for Compliance

Start with clear communication. At the beginning of every tenancy, explain how tenants should report maintenance issues and what response times they can expect. Put this in writing and keep a copy.

Documentation is your protection. Every repair request, every response, every completed job should be logged with dates and details. If a dispute reaches a tribunal or court, your records will determine whether you are seen as a responsible landlord or a negligent one.

Regular inspections help you catch problems before tenants report them. A six-monthly property visit, properly documented, demonstrates proactive management and often identifies minor issues before they become major repairs.

Build relationships with reliable contractors. When a boiler fails in January, you need a gas engineer who will prioritise your call. Establish these relationships now rather than scrambling when emergencies arise.

Making Compliance Easier

The administrative burden of tracking repairs, maintaining audit trails and proving compliance can overwhelm landlords managing multiple properties. This is where technology can help.

Services like AskLettie offer maintenance triage that uses AI to handle tenant repair requests via WhatsApp. Tenants send a message describing the problem, the system analyses any photos to identify faults, and automatically triages urgency based on Awaab’s Law categories. For simple issues, the AI can guide tenants through basic fixes using its database of appliance and boiler manuals - potentially resolving problems without a callout.

Every interaction is timestamped and logged automatically, creating the audit trail you need for Awaab’s Law compliance. When issues do need a contractor, landlords receive clear summaries with severity ratings and recommended response times. No more disputed timelines or lost messages - your compliance record builds itself.

The Bottom Line

Repair responsibilities are not optional extras. They are legal obligations with real consequences for landlords who fail to meet them. The Renters’ Rights Act raises the bar further, with stricter standards and tougher penalties for non-compliance.

The landlords who thrive under this new regime will be those who treat maintenance as a core business function rather than an inconvenience. Clear processes, proper documentation and responsive service protect both your tenants and your investment.

Last updated: February 2026