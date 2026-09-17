Twenty7tec: BTL purchase searches fall 22% in August

Buy-to-let purchase mortgage searches fell 22 percent year on year in August, while landlord remortgage searches dropped 8 percent, according to Twenty7tec’s latest market snapshot.

The platform recorded 70,452 searches for buy-to-let purchase loans and 161,157 for remortgages. Together, the two categories produced 231,609 searches – 12 percent fewer than in August 2025 and 14 percent below July’s total.

The split leaves remortgaging as the dominant task for landlords, but the sharper fall in purchase searches points to a quieter pipeline for new acquisitions as rate uncertainty runs into the autumn.

Purchase searches fall faster than remortgages

Twenty7tec’s figures measure broker and borrower searches rather than mortgage completions, so they are an early indicator rather than a count of loans written. Even so, the 22 percent annual drop in purchase searches is larger than the 8 percent decline in searches to refinance existing buy-to-let debt.

That distinction matters after lenders began repricing again as swap costs rose. Landlord Knowledge recently reported that HSBC and NatWest increased selected buy-to-let rates, adding a fresh cost question for buyers who have not yet secured a product.

Across the two buy-to-let categories, August was 14 percent quieter than July. Twenty7tec also reported that residential remortgage searches were 11 percent higher than a year earlier, even though they fell 12 percent month on month, suggesting the broader refinancing market is behaving differently from investor purchase demand.

Rate decision sets the next test

The snapshot arrives on the day the Bank of England is due to announce its September rate decision. A hold would not automatically settle lender pricing, because fixed mortgage rates are shaped by swap markets as well as Bank Rate. The immediate issue for prospective buyers is whether rental coverage still works after a lender’s stress test, not simply the headline rate advertised.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s 9 September coverage of buy-to-let’s 8 percent share of gross mortgage lending in the second quarter. The new search data suggests that purchase activity remains the more fragile part of that smaller market, while existing owners still have a refinancing need that cannot be deferred indefinitely.

Landlords considering an acquisition should also allow for the gap between a search, an agreement in principle and a completed loan. A subdued August may reflect seasonal timing as well as price sensitivity, and Twenty7tec’s figures do not show why each search was made or abandoned.

Twenty7tec’s August Mortgage Market Snapshot also recorded 616,150 residential remortgage searches. That wider market total shows why lenders can remain focused on refinancing even when investor purchase demand weakens.

What this means for landlords

If you are buying: obtain an up-to-date affordability assessment before committing to a price, as fixed rates and stress tests can move before exchange.

obtain an up-to-date affordability assessment before committing to a price, as fixed rates and stress tests can move before exchange. If you are remortgaging: start the conversation early. August’s 161,157 searches show refinancing remains the larger buy-to-let activity stream.

start the conversation early. August’s 161,157 searches show refinancing remains the larger buy-to-let activity stream. Watch for: the Bank of England decision and subsequent swap-market moves, which can prompt lenders to withdraw or reprice products quickly.

the Bank of England decision and subsequent swap-market moves, which can prompt lenders to withdraw or reprice products quickly. Check the rent: test the property against realistic achievable rent, not an optimistic asking figure, before relying on an interest coverage calculation.

test the property against realistic achievable rent, not an optimistic asking figure, before relying on an interest coverage calculation. Bottom line: lower purchase-search volumes may give buyers more time to negotiate, but they do not remove funding risk.

Editor’s view

The headline is not that landlords have stopped borrowing. It is that the market is being carried more by refinancing than expansion. Buyers with clear rental evidence and finance arranged may find less competition, but waiting for a cheaper rate is still a gamble.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 September 2026

Sources: Twenty7tec Mortgage Market Snapshot

Related reading: Bank of England: buy-to-let share falls to 8% in Q2

