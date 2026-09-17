Government updates HHSRS guide for England landlords

The Government has updated its Housing Health and Safety Rating System guide for landlords and agents in England, refreshing the official explanation of the 21-hazard regime now used by councils to assess rented homes.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recorded the update on 16 September, saying it clarifies the guidance. The guide remains the practical reference for the revised HHSRS framework introduced in June, including baseline indicators, a four-band likelihood approach and updated case studies.

Landlords in England are dealing with a system that is simpler on paper but still carries serious enforcement consequences. A council can investigate hazards, serve notices and, for qualifying offences committed from 1 May, impose a civil financial penalty of up to £40,000 for failure to comply with an improvement notice.

Government refreshes the HHSRS landlord guide

The HHSRS is the assessment tool local authorities use to identify risks to an occupier’s health and safety. The revised guide groups former hazards into 21 categories. It also introduces suggested baseline indicators to help identify deficiencies that may need a full assessment.

The updated method groups the previous 16 numerical likelihood categories into four bands, from very likely to very unlikely. Category 1 hazards remain those with a score of 1,000 or more and sit in the High Band. Category 2 hazards are split between Medium and Low bands.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s June coverage of the £40,000 HHSRS penalty ceiling, which set out the higher civil penalty available for relevant offences after the new framework began. The latest Government update does not create a new duty or raise that ceiling, but it gives landlords a current official reference to use when checking how a council may approach an inspection.

Hazard checks need evidence, not assumptions

The guide is aimed at landlords and property professionals, rather than replacing an inspection or legal advice. Its baseline indicators can help owners and agents spot issues before a tenant complaint becomes a formal case, but the council will still assess the individual property and the risk to occupiers.

That makes records important. A landlord should be able to show when repairs were reported, how quickly they were assessed, what work was instructed and whether the repair was completed. Electrical safety is one area where the paper trail matters: Landlord Knowledge recently reported that fixed-wiring fires reached a 16-year high, increasing the value of current EICRs and prompt action on faults.

Landlords can read the updated HHSRS landlord and agent guide on GOV.UK. The document covers the purpose of the system, assessment and enforcement, but it does not mean that every defect will result in a hazard finding or a penalty.

What this means for landlords

Review outstanding repairs: check open reports against the 21 hazard areas, especially falls, fire, electrical risks, damp and mould.

check open reports against the 21 hazard areas, especially falls, fire, electrical risks, damp and mould. Keep a clear timeline: retain reports, contractor instructions, invoices, photographs and tenant communications in one property file.

retain reports, contractor instructions, invoices, photographs and tenant communications in one property file. Use the new guide carefully: treat the baseline indicators as an early-warning checklist, not a substitute for a professional assessment where the risk is unclear.

treat the baseline indicators as an early-warning checklist, not a substitute for a professional assessment where the risk is unclear. Watch for: local authority inspection activity and any notice, which needs a prompt documented response.

local authority inspection activity and any notice, which needs a prompt documented response. Bottom line: the 16 September update is a timely reason to make sure maintenance evidence matches the condition of each rental home.

Editor’s view

The HHSRS is less opaque than its old format, but it is not less important. The sensible response is not a last-minute paperwork exercise: it is a maintenance record that stands up when a council asks what was known, when, and what was done.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 September 2026

Sources: Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Related reading: Landlords face £40,000 HHSRS penalties from 23 June

