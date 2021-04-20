Advice updates on moving and tenant changes

While house moves have been permitted during the Covid Crisis, the Government has continued to advise all parties involved to be as flexible as possible and to be prepared to delay moves, should one of those involved becomes ill with Covid.

The guidance has been re-iterated in new Government advice on home moving during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak published this week.

‘Landlords should be aware of and follow the Government guidance on coronavirus and renting which contains further advice that may also be applicable such as on possession proceedings, repairs, maintenance and health and safety’, it said.

Landlords and letting agents should not conduct viewings in properties where tenants are symptomatic or self-isolating, says the guidance.

If possible, necessary repairs, gas and electrical safety checks should be conducted in the period between a property being vacated and a new tenant moving in. If this is not possible and visits are needed to an occupied property, this should be done by appointment with measures put in place to ensure physical contact is minimised, for example with residents staying in another room during the visit.

Landlords have also been issued a reminder about their ‘Right to rent’ responsibilities. ‘If you’ve bought a property that already has tenants, you need proof that their last landlord did the check. You’ll still be responsible for carrying out further checks on your tenants in future, warns Check if someone can rent your residential property.