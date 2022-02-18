Landlords urged to help meet displaced Afghans’ housing needs

With more properties ‘urgently needed’ to house families evacuated from Afghanistan, the Government has turned to private landlords for help.

It is inviting those with available suitable properties to submit their details through its relaunched Afghanistan housing portal. This has been created as a central collection point for offers of housing support so councils can match them to families.

To be deemed appropriate properties must be self-contained with no shared facilities, not be a hotel or student hall of residence, be available for a period of at least 12 months, and be able to meet the standard safety regulations and landlord responsibilities.

There is a particular need for larger properties and properties that are in a close proximity to one another.

Landlords are asked to state a target rent which should be as close as possible to the applicable Local Housing Allowance Rate.

Entering property details does not constitute a formal offer. By doing so landlords will be supporting the more than 300 councils, backed by £5m in government funding, that have so far pledged places to displaced Afganistans.

‘I’ve seen first-hand the incredible support available and am so proud of the way communities across the country have thrown their arms around these families, many of whom put themselves at risk to help the UK and our allies in Afghanistan’, said Minister for Afghan Resettlement Victoria Atkins.

‘We know these families need a place of their own so they can truly build a life in the UK, but we recognise that finding settled accommodation for so many people is a challenge. That is why today I am urging landlords to join our efforts and come forward with offers of housing so we can help these people settle and thrive’.

Homes have been provided to more than 4,000 evacuees but more offers are needed.