Rightmove dominance confirmed

Rightmove’s dominance of the online property search business has been confirmed in a report from lead generation and management company Callwell.

Its first quarter Portal Traffic Report estimated that in March this year Rightmove generated just short of 62 per cent of estate agent leads. Zoopla, the second biggest player, generated just 33 per cent.

Agents also generate leads from their own websites. But March leads generated by the property portals were up on February, while agents’ own efforts were static.

‘We are surprised that agents’ own website leads did not increase at the same rate as the portals in March. Lead quality of own website leads are generally of a higher quality than portal leads’, said Callwell.

Of leads received by agents, 55 per cent were general buyer enquiries, 7 per cent were for valuations and 37 per cent were for viewings.