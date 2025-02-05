February and March prove best months for home sales, boosting landlord confidence

New analysis from Rightmove has revealed that February and March are the prime months to list a property for sale, offering landlords and investors an optimal window to secure buyers quickly and successfully complete transactions.

Market data supports stronger sales rates early in the year

According to the data, nearly seven in ten homes (66.3%) listed for sale in February and March since 2012 have gone on to successfully complete, making these months the best times to enter the market. The research, which examined millions of property listings over the past decade (excluding 2020 due to the pandemic), highlights that April and January closely follow as strong contenders for sellers.

February also boasts the joint-fastest time to find a buyer, averaging 51 days—matching January—while March and April closely follow at 52 days. These figures reinforce the idea that early-year listings give landlords and sellers an advantageous position in the housing market.

Steve Pimblett, Chief Data Officer at Rightmove, encourages sellers to act now: “These insights should make for encouraging reading for anyone thinking of listing their home for sale soon, as well as anyone who has already come to market this year. The Spring Selling season is traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year for agents, and the signs of buyer activity we’ve been seeing are setting the scene for a positive one this year.”

Buyer demand sees significant rise

The housing market has experienced a strong start to 2025, with increased buyer activity providing a boost for landlords seeking to sell investment properties or adjust their portfolios. Compared to the same period last year, buyer demand is up by 8%, while the number of agreed sales has jumped by 15%.

Toby Leek, President of NAEA Propertymark, attributes this to anticipated tax changes: “2025 is defying usual seasonal trends as we see a spike in activity across the board. People will likely be pushing to complete before rises in Stamp Duty commence in April across England and Northern Ireland. However, anyone who hasn’t already started the home buying and selling process may find it very difficult to do so as the average time taken to complete on a property stands at around 15 weeks.”

For landlords contemplating a sale, this surge in market activity suggests that listing now may yield better outcomes than delaying, particularly with increased competition from motivated buyers keen to finalise purchases before fiscal changes take effect.

Presentation plays a key role in securing buyers

Ben Hudson, Managing Director at Hudson Moody in York, emphasises the importance of preparing a property to maximise its appeal: “To give yourself the best chance of a successful sale, it’s really important to present your home at its best. It may sound obvious, but clean up, de-clutter and make sure any obvious defects are put right before the photos are taken and viewers start coming round.”

He also highlights the significance of first impressions, advising landlords and sellers to focus on kerb appeal: “Curb appeal is very important. When people arrive to view your property or even just walk past it, they form an impression. The more attractive you can make it look on the outside, the more likely people are to want to come inside. Small touches like tidying up the front garden and mowing the lawn send out the message that your home is well-kept and easy to maintain.”

With demand rising and market conditions favouring sellers in the early months of the year, landlords considering an exit or portfolio adjustment may find that now is the ideal time to list their properties. With Stamp Duty changes looming, acting swiftly could help secure a favourable sale before the landscape shifts.