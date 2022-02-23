Temporary ‘right to rent’ regime extended to September

Current ‘temporary’ right to rent check requirements are to remain in place until 30 September 2022, the Home Office has announced.

Temporary adjustments to the requirement for landlords to make right to rent checks were introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis. These allowed landlords to make use of video calls rather than face-to-face meetings, to accept scanned or photographed documents, and to use the Home Office Landlord Checking Service.

These arrangements had been due to end on 5 April.

The Home Office said it has now decided to defer the date for ending the temporary regime while a new paid checking service is brought into being.

‘Following the positive feedback we have received’ to the announcement that landlords will be able to tap into Identification Document Validation Technology as from 5 April, current arrangements are to continue for a further six months.

During that time landlords will be able use IDVT service providers (a list of those qualified to act is promised) to check the right to rent of British and Irish passport holders.

This means landlords ‘can assure prospective… tenants’ identities and eligibility, using consistent and more secure methods, reducing risk and allowing them to recruit and rent in a safer way’, according to the guidance Digital identity certification for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

Deferring the end date of the adjusted checks to 30 September 2022 will ensure landlords have sufficient time to develop commercial relationships with identity service providers, make the necessary changes to their pre-tenancy checking processes and carry out responsible on-boarding of their chosen provider’, said the Home Office.

‘The decision also provides opportunity for landlords to put measures in place to enable face to face document checks if they do not wish to adopt digital checks for British and Irish citizens with a valid passport (or Irish passport card)’.

Landlords are reminded that right to rent checks continue to be necessary and that they must check the prescribed documents set out in Landlords Guide to Right to Rent or use the Home Office right to rent online service.

It remains an offence to knowingly rent to a person who does not have the right to rent in England.

The temporary adjustments to right to rent checks are now set to end on 30 September 2022 (inclusive). There will be no need to carry out retrospective checks on those who had an adjusted check between 30 March 2020 and 30 September 2022 (inclusive).