Wimbledon Championships Fuels 30% Lettings Spike as Fans Invade South West London

A fresh analysis by rental management platform, GuestReady, has highlighted a remarkable 30% surge in short-term rental costs in South West London for July. The inflation in prices, attributed to the escalating demand for accommodation during the Wimbledon Championships, is set to impact local and international tourists flocking to the city.

Scheduled to start on July 3rd, the world-renowned Wimbledon Championships look forward to hosting over half a million in-person spectators, while many more partake in the quintessential Wimbledon fervour from various points within the metropolis.

The latest figures unearthed by GuestReady reveal a notable jump in the average price of South West London holiday lets during the Championships. The rate has leaped from £301 in 2022 to a staggering £390 in 2023 – a 30% hike. This rise surpasses even the historic tournament of the previous year which marked the centenary of the inauguration of the Centre Court in 1922.

The SW19 region, synonymous with the globally-celebrated tennis event, expects a significant influx of tennis enthusiasts. A closer look at the data provided by GuestReady exposes a leading presence of American tourists, who account for a solid 39% of holiday let bookings. Coming a distant second are guests from Spain, birthplace of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, with a 9% share of July bookings.

In assisting property owners with the marketing and management of 4,500 holiday rental properties, GuestReady has extended hospitality to over 600,000 global guests since 2016. Preparations are currently underway to tackle what could be the most hectic season of the year for the South West London district.

GuestReady’s UK Country Manager, John Severino, asserts, “Even after 146 years, the allure of Wimbledon remains undeterred, drawing visitors from across the UK and the globe, annually. The enthusiasm of US tourists, in particular, is palpable. They are keen on experiencing the tournament up close and value accommodations that deliver a sense of home, thus fuelling the demand for short-term rentals in the SW19 district.”