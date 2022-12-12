Licensing concession for existing short let operators

Introduction of short let licensing for existing operators will be delayed by six months, the Scottish Association of Landlords has told its members.

Legislation is promised for January that will make the change, meaning that existing short let operators will have until 1 October 2023 to apply for a licence.

The requirement for new short let operators to obtain a licence before accepting bookings and receive guests will not be changed.

‘The Government has stated that the extension is to recognise the wider economic circumstances of the cost of living crisis that is placing pressure on existing short-term let hosts and businesses’, said SAL.

Although the association has published guidance on holiday letting rules for its members, it emphasised that it specialises in supporting landlords who offer long term lets to tenants who occupy their properties as a dwelling. ‘We are only able to offer limited assistance to those operating short term/holiday lets. We strongly recommend that any members who have short term/holiday lets join the Association of Scotland’s Self Caterers to ensure that they are kept up to date with any changes affecting that sector and have access to resources to support their short term/holiday let business’.