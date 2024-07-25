Landbay launches new buy-to-let mortgage products for non-portfolio landlords

Specialist lender Landbay has unveiled a new selection of non-portfolio buy-to-let mortgage products tailored for landlords with three or fewer mortgaged properties. This latest offering includes five-year fixed-rate mortgages available at up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV), with rates starting from 4.39%.

Expanded Options for Landlords

In addition to the new range, Landbay has launched two standard five-year products at up to 55% LTV. The existing standard five-year products at 55% LTV have also seen a rate reduction of 0.25%, bringing the starting rate to 4.44%. This move comes after earlier rate reductions across their standard five-year, standard two-year, and two-year like-for-like remortgage products by as much as 0.25%. Two-year small HMO/MUFB products have also benefited from a 0.10% rate reduction.

Responding to Market Demand

Rob Stanton, Landbay’s Sales and Distribution Director, highlighted the company’s commitment to meeting market needs. “According to our latest survey, 45% of landlords with three or fewer properties are looking to buy properties in the next 12 months, so it’s only right we help our brokers answer this demand,” he said. Stanton added, “Following Landbay’s rate reductions earlier this week, we’re thrilled to be able to make further movements across our range, as well as introduce new 55% LTV products. As the market continues to adapt and develop, we’ll keep our ear close to the ground and identify opportunities to improve and expand our product range.”

Meeting Landlord Needs

These new and improved mortgage products reflect Landbay’s ongoing effort to support small-scale landlords by providing competitive rates and diverse options. By responding to the evolving needs of the market, Landbay aims to facilitate property investment for landlords and enhance their financial strategies.

As the mortgage landscape continues to shift, these tailored products are set to provide valuable opportunities for non-portfolio landlords looking to expand their property holdings or secure better financing terms. Landbay’s proactive approach underscores its dedication to staying attuned to market trends and supporting the growth and success of its clients.