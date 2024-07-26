Good Landlord Charter needs more agent involvement

Propertymark has expressed its support for the new ‘Good Landlord Charter’ introduced by Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester. However, the leading trade body for property agents has emphasised the need for greater inclusion of letting agents within the charter, particularly given that research from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority shows that over 40% of tenants use letting agents.

The Role of the Good Landlord Charter

The voluntary Good Landlord Charter invites landlords from both the private and social sectors to commit to standards that exceed the minimum legal requirements. The initiative aims to help tenants identify landlords who are dedicated to higher standards. Letting agents are expected to play a crucial role in promoting and championing the charter.

Propertymark engaged positively with the Mayor of Greater Manchester during the consultation process, advocating for the charter’s potential to advance the sector. The professional body also reached out to other elected mayors, encouraging them to consider a greater role for letting agents if they plan to implement similar charters in their regions. This includes mayors like Steve Rotheram of the Liverpool City Region and Tracy Brabin of West Yorkshire, who have highlighted landlord charters in their election manifestos.

The Case for Including Letting Agents

Propertymark argues that letting agents are better positioned than individual landlords to demonstrate accreditation and training, provide transparency on rent allocation, signpost information, and meet necessary standards. Additionally, letting agents are legally required to join a government-approved redress scheme and possess Client Money Protection, standards that are not currently mandated for individual landlords. Propertymark believes these protections should be incorporated into the Good Landlord Charter to ensure enhanced consumer protection.

Tim Thomas, Policy and Campaigns Officer at Propertymark, commented: “The Good Landlords Charter, in its proposed form, will be a missed opportunity to engage with letting agents. It is important to all involved that they demonstrate good practice, but so far, the Good Landlords Charter for the Greater Manchester area only includes private and social landlords. It is disappointing that there is no current provision for agents to engage with this process. Propertymark will continue to promote the Good Landlords Charter but remain keen for agents to play a much greater role within the process.”

Broader Implications for the Sector

The call for greater agent involvement in the Good Landlord Charter highlights the evolving landscape of property management and tenant protection. By ensuring that letting agents are included in such initiatives, the sector can benefit from improved standards and transparency, ultimately enhancing the rental experience for tenants and providing greater security for all parties involved.