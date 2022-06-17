Welsh minister acknowledges disruption caused by new rental law

Implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 has been put back six months.

Welsh Minister for Climate Change Julie James said she had made the change to allow more time for landlords to complete the necessary preparations ahead of implementation.

She had, she said, ‘received representations from landlords, and particularly social landlords’, who have requested that implementation of the Act be delayed.

‘In the light of the unprecedented pressures they face, including Covid recovery and supporting those who are fleeing the war in Ukraine’, implementation has therefore been postponed from 15 July to 1 December 2022.

‘Wholesale reform of the type that the Renting Homes (Wales) Act is bringing about happens only very rarely – perhaps once in a generation. I want to do all I can to ensure landlords have adequate time to make the necessary preparations to comply with the requirements of the Act’, said James.

‘I appreciate that this delay, relatively short though it is, will be a source of frustration to some of our partners, especially those who are anxious to see the enhanced protections for tenants the Act will deliver.

‘I share those frustrations, but I recognise that preparing new occupation contracts and ensuring that properties meet the fitness standards set out in the legislation are major undertakings, particularly for those landlords responsible for a large number of properties and tenants. I also accept that landlords from both private and public sectors, as well as letting agents and other stakeholders, would benefit from additional time to familiarise themselves with the various pieces of subordinate legislation – the final tranche of which are due to be made in July – before commencement.

‘I fully acknowledge the disruption that moving from the old familiar system to a brand new legislative framework is causing for landlords across Wales, particularly in a period where we are still having to deal with the aftershocks of the pandemic and where we are doing all we can to welcome to Wales people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

‘I am, though, absolutely certain that that this reform will bring huge long-term benefits to landlords and to those renting their homes’.