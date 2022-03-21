Welsh rental reforms move step closer

Wales has moved forward with its new renting regime by laying a second tranche of subordinate legislation before the Welsh Parliament.

The measures are needed to support implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 scheduled to come into effect in July this year.

This, according to Welsh minister for climate change, Julie James will make it simpler and easier to rent a home in Wales. It will replace ‘various, complex pieces of existing legislation with one clear legal framework’, she said.

New ‘occupation contracts’ will replace current residential tenancies and licenses, making the rights and obligations of both landlord and tenant or licensee (referred to in the Act as the ‘contract-holder’) much clearer.

There are four statutory instruments in the second tranche of measures. A third and final tranche of approximately nine statutory instruments is promised for June 2022 .

All four of the latest statutory instruments are concerned with procedural and practical matters, said James They comprise: