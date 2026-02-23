Thurrock landlords lose licensing judicial review as scheme resumes

Thurrock Council has resumed implementing its selective licensing scheme after a High Court judge refused permission for a landlord-led judicial review. The scheme, which requires landlords to obtain a five-year licence costing £1,034, had been paused in January following an injunction. The council can now proceed with enforcement, though landlords say they will continue their legal challenge.

High Court refuses permission for review

At a cabinet meeting this week, Council Leader Councillor Lynn Worrall confirmed the High Court had upheld the council’s position. “We are pleased to announce that the High Court judge has decided to refuse permission for the judicial review of the council’s selective licensing policy to proceed,” Worrall said. “The judge also decided that the council can recommence its implementation of the scheme.” Worrall said officers would contact landlords with new deadlines and described the council as having been “confident that the High Court would agree with the council’s legal position.” She added that the scheme would “make a real difference to tenants, encourage good landlords and improve the lives of people living close to private rented properties.”

Landlords vow to continue challenge

The local landlord group behind the challenge argued the scheme was poorly designed and punitive, claiming it failed to reflect local conditions and would increase costs that would ultimately be passed on to tenants. Akisia Divine, coordinating the landlords’ case, told local media the challenge was not over. Permission was refused “on the papers only” and an oral renewal application has now been lodged, she said. The outcome mirrors a similar challenge in Great Yarmouth, where landlords also sought judicial review of a selective licensing scheme. Councils across England have introduced such schemes in recent years, often prompting resistance from landlord groups concerned about costs and administrative burdens.

What Thurrock landlords must do

Landlords with properties in the Thurrock licensing area should expect contact from the council with new application deadlines. Those who have not yet applied risk enforcement action, which can include civil penalties of up to £30,000. The council had denied claims it continued enforcement during the injunction period. A spokesperson confirmed the refusal lifts restrictions on implementation, though claimants retain the right to seek reconsideration through an oral hearing. Landlords in other areas facing selective licensing requirements should note that judicial review challenges face high legal thresholds. The Thurrock outcome suggests courts are generally reluctant to overturn schemes that have completed required consultation processes. Further details are available on the Thurrock Council selective licensing page.

Editor’s view

The High Court refusal sends a clear message: challenging selective licensing through judicial review is an uphill battle. Landlords are better served by engaging during consultation phases – once schemes are approved, compliance becomes the only practical option.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 February 2026

Sources: Thurrock Council, Thurrock Nub News

Related reading: Great Yarmouth licensing faces judicial review threat

