Bristol council consults renters on Renters Rights Act penalties

Bristol City Council is asking tenants and landlords to help shape the penalties that will apply to landlords who breach rules under the Renters’ Rights Act from May 2026. The Green Party-led authority has launched a public consultation on the scale of fines in areas where councils have discretion. The move signals how some local authorities plan to approach enforcement once the new legislation takes effect.

Consultation seeks tenant input on fine levels

The Renters’ Rights Act introduces fines of up to £7,000 for breaches and £40,000 for repeat offences, giving councils significant new powers to regulate the private rental sector. Bristol is now consulting on how it will apply those powers locally. The council’s consultation document states that while many penalty levels are fixed by legislation, there are areas where local discretion applies. These include starting levels for licence condition offences, electrical safety regulation breaches, and how aggravating and mitigating factors are interpreted. Councillor Barry Parsons, chair of Bristol’s housing committee and a Green Party member, said the legislation represented “a watershed moment for renters.” “This is an excellent piece of legislation and the biggest transformation and boost to renters’ rights in over a generation,” Parsons said. “This council will be grabbing the opportunities it presents with both hands to bring the biggest benefits that we possibly can to renters.”

What landlords need to know

The consultation covers three main areas where Bristol will set its own approach:

Starting levels for licence condition offences and electrical safety regulation breaches

How the council interprets and applies adjustments for aggravating and mitigating factors

Breaches under the Electrical Safety regulations affecting privately rented properties

Landlords operating in Bristol should consider responding to the consultation, which runs until late March. The council’s approach could serve as a template for other authorities developing their own enforcement frameworks. The full consultation is available on the Bristol City Council website.

Green Party control shapes enforcement stance

Bristol’s Green Party-led administration has signalled a proactive approach to tenant protection. The consultation language emphasises benefits to renters, suggesting the council may take a robust enforcement stance when the Act comes into force. Landlords with properties in Bristol should ensure full compliance before May 2026, as the authority appears ready to use its new powers. Those uncertain about their obligations should seek advice on electrical safety certificates, licensing requirements and tenancy documentation.

Editor’s view

Bristol’s tenant-focused consultation gives a glimpse of how enforcement will vary across the country. Landlords in areas with assertive councils should expect closer scrutiny – and budget accordingly for compliance costs.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 February 2026

Sources: Bristol City Council

