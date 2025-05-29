Thousands of landlords risk hefty fines as vital safety deadline looms

Landlords across England are being urged to review their paperwork as thousands could face fines of up to £30,000 for missing electrical safety reports. According to new research from Direct Line Business Insurance, a startling 32% of landlords may not have a valid Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) in place ahead of the five-year renewal deadline arriving in June 2025.

Introduced in June 2020 under The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations, EICRs are a legal requirement for all privately rented homes. They must be carried out by a qualified person at least every five years. But with many early reports set to expire within the next 12 months, experts are warning landlords to act now – or risk severe financial and legal consequences.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary of the introduction of compulsory EICRs for private rental properties, we are urging landlords to check all their paperwork to ensure it’s up to date,” said Jonny McHugh, Landlord Product Manager at Direct Line. “It is important to stay on top of legal requirements, as not doing so could result in fines, invalidate insurance or cause delays and complications should a landlord need to repossess their property.”

Penalty risk

The research reveals worrying gaps in awareness. One in five landlords (21%) don’t even realise that not having a valid EICR can result in a fine of up to £30,000. Around 25% admit they’re unsure whether their current EICRs are still valid. Another 8% confess they either don’t have an EICR or aren’t sure whether one exists.

Direct Line’s data shows:

68% of landlords say they obtained EICRs initially and keep them updated every five years.

25% got EICRs when the rules came in but aren’t sure if they’re still valid.

4% know their reports are out of date.

4% have never obtained one.

That means nearly a third of landlords could be unknowingly breaking the law – and given the scale of fines, the financial risk is not to be taken lightly.

And it’s not just about penalties. A missing or outdated EICR could render landlord insurance invalid and scupper any attempts to regain possession through legal eviction channels – a double whammy that could leave landlords financially exposed and legally hamstrung.

Compliance puzzle

The EICR is only one piece of the compliance puzzle. Landlords must also provide tenants with a valid Gas Safety Certificate (for properties with a gas supply), an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), and the most recent “How to Rent” guide. Shockingly, only 10% of landlords can correctly identify all the documents they must legally issue when letting a property.

This knowledge gap is placing landlords at risk of delays and legal disputes – especially during evictions.

“Evicting a tenant in England can be a complex and daunting process for landlords,” said Gurkaran Singh Gill, Legal Adviser at ARAG Law. “The legal landscape is fraught with challenges that can make it difficult to regain possession of a property.”

Gill adds, “By understanding the legal challenges and seeking appropriate legal advice, landlords can better manage the eviction process and protect their interests. Staying informed and proactive is key to overcoming these challenges and achieving a successful resolution.”

Private landlords must serve a valid EICR to tenants within 28 days of inspection and to new tenants before they move in. Failure to do so can invalidate a Section 21 notice, making it harder—or even impossible—to legally evict a tenant if problems arise.

Paperwork fatigue

It’s easy to see how even experienced landlords might feel overwhelmed. With ever-evolving legislation, a string of required certificates, and constant media headlines painting landlords as the villain, it’s no wonder some paperwork has slipped through the cracks.

But this is also a chance to stand out. Staying compliant, organised, and professional not only protects your assets – it enhances your reputation. In today’s crowded rental market, tenants are increasingly seeking landlords who can offer both good homes and peace of mind.

Julie Moore, a landlord with a portfolio across Hampshire, said, “I’ve got reminders set six months before anything expires. It might seem like admin overload, but it’s nothing compared to the stress of trying to evict someone or dealing with an insurance refusal. You’ve got to treat it like a business – and run it like one.”

As the June 2025 milestone draws nearer, landlords would do well to follow Julie’s lead. Get those reports checked, get compliant, and avoid unnecessary headaches down the road. Because in the world of property, it’s not just bricks and mortar that matter – it’s the paperwork that can make or break you.