The Mortgage Works cuts rates for limited company landlords

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the UK’s largest buy-to-let lender, has announced rate cuts of up to 0.20 percentage points on selected products for limited company landlords. The reductions, which took effect today, apply to two and five-year fixed rate products for both new and existing customers.

New business rates from 3.74%

Landlords purchasing or remortgaging through a limited company structure can now access two-year fixed rates starting at 3.74 percent with a 3 percent fee, available up to 75 percent loan-to-value with a free valuation. A lower-fee alternative offers a two-year fix at 4.74 percent with a £1,495 arrangement fee.

For those seeking longer-term certainty, a five-year fixed rate is available at 4.97 percent with no arrangement fee. The continued shift toward limited company structures among landlords seeking tax efficiency has driven lenders to sharpen their pricing in this segment.

Existing customer switcher deals

TMW has also reduced rates for existing limited company borrowers looking to switch products. The headline two-year fixed rate for switchers sits at 3.74 percent with a 3 percent fee, while a no-fee two-year option is priced at 5.29 percent. Five-year fixes for existing customers are available from 4.79 percent with a £1,495 fee.

Keir Fraser, Lead Manager at The Mortgage Works, said the lender had been supporting the limited company market since 2018. “We’re delighted to be making these latest rate cuts as we continue to focus on offering limited company landlords a competitive range of products,” he said.

Competitive landscape intensifies

The cuts come amid growing competition among buy-to-let lenders. Recent months have seen professional landlords continue to drive BTL lending activity despite concerns over the Renters’ Rights Act, with incorporated landlords particularly active.

TMW, part of Nationwide Building Society, manages assets exceeding £45 billion and supports more than 300,000 landlords. The lender has positioned itself as an advocate for the landlord community, pledging to champion landlords through “everyday support and tirelessly advocating on their behalf”.

Landlords comparing buy-to-let mortgage options will find the market increasingly competitive as lenders position for the expected refinancing wave, with around £50 billion in BTL mortgages due to mature over the coming year.

Editor’s view

Rate cuts from the market’s largest BTL lender signal confidence in the limited company sector despite regulatory headwinds. For landlords operating through corporate structures, sub-4 percent fixes offer a chance to lock in competitive terms ahead of any further Bank of England action.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 February 2026

Sources: The Mortgage Works

