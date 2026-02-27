Angela Rayner to address Propertymark conference on housing reforms

Angela Rayner, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary who oversaw the Renters’ Rights Act, will address property professionals at this year’s Propertymark One conference.

Propertymark announced on Thursday that Rayner will speak at the industry body’s flagship event on 12 June at ExCeL London, offering delegates the chance to hear directly from one of the most influential figures in recent housing policy.

Architect of the Renters’ Rights Act

As Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Rayner (pictured) drove through major legislation affecting the private rented sector. Her tenure saw the passage of the Renters’ Rights Act, the Planning and Infrastructure Act, and a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes across England.

The Renters’ Rights Act, which comes into force on 1 May 2026, abolishes Section 21 no-fault evictions and converts all assured shorthold tenancies to periodic assured tenancies. Landlords will need to rely on expanded Section 8 grounds to regain possession of their properties.

The government has recently published guidance on student possession rules to help landlords prepare for the transition.

Conference appearance

Jason Lee, Head of Commercial at Propertymark, said Rayner is one of the most influential figures in UK politics and housing policy today. “We are delighted to welcome her to Propertymark One,” he said.

“Her influence on the national conversation around housing, communities and opportunity has been profound, and her career journey resonates with many across the sector.

“Having a political leader of her profile and experience address our conference underlines the scale and importance of Propertymark One within the industry.”

Rayner left school at 16 and worked as a care worker before becoming a trade union representative with Unison. Within a decade of joining the Labour Party she was elected to Parliament and rose quickly to Shadow Education Secretary before becoming Deputy Leader. She has been named Politician of the Year by The Spectator and recognised by the BBC as one of its 100 most inspiring women.

Editor’s view

With the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect in just over two months, this is a timely moment for agents and landlords to hear from its chief architect. Whether Rayner addresses concerns about the legislation’s implementation or defends her record, it should make for a lively session.

