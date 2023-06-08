The Mortgage Lender Revamps Residential and Buy-to-Let Mortgage Products

The Mortgage Lender, a leading specialist in the UK mortgage industry, declared the reintroduction of its Residential and Buy-to-Let product suites on 7th June.

Among the residential offerings, the lender has reinvigorated its cashback and fee saver options, along with its two and five-year core products. These begin at an interest rate of 6.19% accompanied by a completion fee of £995.

For its Core Buy-to-Let (BTL) portfolio, The Mortgage Lender has unveiled an assortment of fee options across the spectrum. This includes 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) five-year fixed rates from as low as 5.49%, and two-year fixed rates starting at 5.94%. The company is also extending further options tailored to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), Expat clients, and Holiday & Short-term lettings.

Reflective of market changes, these range relaunches have undergone price amendments.

Commenting on the company’s strategic move, Steve Griffiths, Chief Commercial Officer at The Mortgage Lender, said, “In challenging market conditions we are pleased to be able to ensure minimal disruption to intermediaries and their customers by allowing a realistic submission window for our withdrawn products, followed by a timely full release of our re-priced range.”

He added, “We remain committed to providing our broker partners access to competitive mortgage deals and the ability to offer their clients attractive and suitable products combined with outstanding service delivery.”