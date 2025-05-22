Stamp duty deadline sparks record Spring sales, with ongoing momentum

Estate agents across England are facing an unexpectedly active property market following March’s stamp duty deadline, with new figures showing an 89% monthly rise in completions — the sharpest spike in five years, outside the 2021 pandemic exemptions. For landlords, this signals more than just a fleeting rush. Momentum, it seems, is sticking around.

According to a new report by GetAgent.co.uk, some 149,660 residential transactions were completed in March 2025 alone — up from just under 79,000 the month prior. The only comparable figure was seen in June 2021, when a stamp duty holiday prompted 191,300 completions before falling sharply the next month. But unlike previous spikes followed by immediate slumps, this time the market appears to be holding its ground.

Colby Short, CEO and co-founder of GetAgent.co.uk, stressed the significance of the shift: “It’s no surprise that the recent stamp duty deadline drove an increase in monthly sales volumes, as homebuyers scrambled to complete after what was relatively short notice from the government. But… the sentiment is clear: sellers remain motivated and confident in the market, even now the deadline has passed.”

Not just a blip

The data reveals more than just post-deadline panic. GetAgent’s internal figures show a 37% increase in vendor referrals in Q1 this year compared to 2024 — meaning more homeowners are preparing to sell — while valuation bookings surged by 51%. This kind of forward motion typically spells good news for landlords, especially those poised to expand portfolios during a time of growing tenant demand.

Indeed, the spring rush is not only being driven by homebuyers but by buy-to-let investors eager to get ahead of potential price increases heading into summer. With the Bank of England holding rates and inflation easing slowly, landlords are sensing that now could be the sweet spot.

Crucial difference

The government’s decision to implement a fresh stamp duty deadline in early 2025 reignited market interest in ways not seen since the dual SDLT holidays of 2021. Back then, completions jumped 120% in June before falling by 69% in July. A second surge in September led to a 54% drop the following month. This time, however, early signs suggest no such cliff-edge collapse.

The difference may lie in how much more sustainable today’s market foundations are. Unlike the post-COVID panic-buying era, buyers and sellers now appear to be moving with greater confidence and purpose.

Short added: “It’s a strong sign that momentum in the market isn’t just holding, it’s building. While the stamp duty saving was a motivator for some, we’re seeing signs that the market is set to go from strength to strength as we move into the summer months.”

Market confidence

With the return of market confidence and a renewed appetite from both first-time buyers and renters, landlords are being advised not to delay. As new stock enters the market and interest remains strong, opportunities abound — particularly in secondary towns and commuter belts where competition from owner-occupiers remains limited.

Some agents, however, warn that hesitation could cost investors later this year. “If prices begin to creep up again in Q3 or Q4, the buyers who moved early will be the ones sitting pretty,” said James Holloway of Holloway Property Services in Cambridgeshire. “The data is telling us this isn’t a flash in the pan — landlords need to read the signs.”