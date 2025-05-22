Renewable energy hotspots, offering new opportunities for landlords

A sharp upswing in renewable energy generation is reshaping the UK’s property landscape—particularly for landlords. A new analysis by Uswitch of official government data reveals Moray in Scotland and North East Lincolnshire as the country’s top-performing areas for clean energy output per household, with experts noting growing demand for rentals in these green-powered regions.

Landlords owning property in renewable-rich areas are seeing rental premiums climb and void periods shrink, as tenants increasingly prioritise eco-conscious living. “It’s not just about the energy bills anymore—people want to live somewhere that aligns with their values,” says Sarah Thompson, a letting agent in North East Lincolnshire.

Landlords reap rewards in wind-rich zones

Moray leads the UK with 47.4 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity per 1,000 households. Close behind is North East Lincolnshire, generating 41.4 MW, bolstered by its proximity to the colossal Hornsea offshore wind farms—Hornsea One and Hornsea Two—delivering a combined 2.6 GW. These mega-projects have placed Grimsby, once a fishing town, at the heart of Britain’s clean energy revolution.

“Landlords in our area are sitting on gold mines,” says Richard Ellis, a Grimsby-based investor who owns a six-property portfolio. “The Hornsea wind farms transformed the economy. Job growth, tenant demand—it’s all tied to the turbines.”

Scotland, too, dominates the renewable leaderboards, thanks to its high wind speeds and favourable terrain. Highland ranks fifth for capacity (26.3 MW per 1,000 households), while Dumfries and Galloway (18.9 MW) and East Lothian (27.3 MW) also feature prominently.

As reported in The Times, “Scotland’s geography gives it a natural edge in wind energy, especially onshore,” with the government targeting a 20 GW increase in installed capacity by 2030. Such growth is good news for landlords, especially those catering to professional tenants linked to the energy sector.

Green energy hotspots outpace national averages

Uswitch’s data shows renewable energy growth has not only been substantial—but in some cases, astronomical. North East Lincolnshire’s capacity rose by an eye-watering 1,017% from 2018 to 2023, while Boston (Lincolnshire) saw a 985% leap, and East Lothian experienced a 734% gain.

This dramatic shift has made these areas stand out to savvy landlords seeking strong rental yields with long-term potential. Duncan Macrae, property advisor at GreenLet, notes: “Buy-to-let in places like East Lothian or Boston isn’t just about house prices anymore—it’s about aligning with green policy, tenant demand, and infrastructure spending.”

Offshore wind saw an 80.2% increase in the last five years, compared to 24.3% for solar photovoltaics and just 15% for onshore wind. Notably, East Cambridgeshire (4.4 MW per 1,000 homes) leads in solar capacity, with South Cambridgeshire and Pembrokeshire close behind—indicating that solar-led rural growth is also becoming a quiet success story.

Future incentives could benefit energy-conscious landlords

The future of energy-friendly lettings could soon include tax perks or green mortgage discounts. The government has already floated proposals linking EPC ratings to rental eligibility and funding schemes tied to energy improvements. For landlords in areas like Moray or Grimsby, where high-capacity renewables already dominate, such compliance could be achieved at little cost.

As The Times noted in a recent analysis: “Renewables are quietly becoming a defining feature of the rental economy.” In other words, landlords who understand the green geography of Britain stand to benefit from both rising rental demand and future-proof investments.