Propertymark urges landlords to prepare finance before auction bidding

Landlords and property investors considering purchasing at auction are being urged to fully understand the process and arrange finance in advance, according to the National Association of Valuers and Auctioneers. With property auctions growing in popularity and auction sales surging 53 percent in early 2026, NAVA Propertymark says preparation is essential to secure investment opportunities.

Unconditional versus conditional auctions

Property auctions offer buyers speed and transparency while providing sellers greater certainty around timescales. However, the binding nature of auction sales means investors must understand the differences between auction types before bidding.

Stuart Collar-Brown, president of NAVA Propertymark, said property auctions can be highly effective for buying investment properties but work very differently from traditional private treaty sales. “For buyers, the key advantage is certainty; once the hammer falls, the sale is legally binding. That also means there is far less room to change your mind, so doing your homework in advance is key,” he said.

An unconditional auction means at the drop of the hammer, the buyer is legally bound to purchase the property, with completion typically required within 28 days. A conditional auction – sometimes called a modern method of auction – requires a reservation fee on the fall of the hammer, with exchange within 56 days if pre-agreed conditions are met.

Arranging finance before bidding

For landlords requiring mortgage finance, the 28-day completion deadline for unconditional auctions creates challenges. Standard mortgage processes are often too slow, making preparation essential before bidding begins.

“You should consider consulting both a mortgage expert and a bridging loan specialist, as bridging loans are a faster method of securing finance against a property,” Collar-Brown said. “Mortgage experts will be able to specifically handle the financial aspects to secure an unconditional mortgage offer and confirm the property is mortgageable.”

Where a standard mortgage cannot be finalised in time, or the property requires significant renovation and is classed as unmortgageable, a bridging loan acts as a short-term, high-speed funding solution. “It allows you to complete the purchase, and you can then refinance to a standard long-term mortgage once the property is habitable,” he added.

Legal packs and due diligence

NAVA Propertymark advises buyers to review the legal pack thoroughly before bidding. This will highlight important information such as freehold or leasehold terms, special conditions of sale, and any restrictions that could affect the property.

For sellers, auctions offer a transparent and structured process with fixed timescales. “This can be especially beneficial for those selling probate properties, chain-free homes, or properties that may struggle to sell through traditional routes,” Collar-Brown said. “Setting a realistic guide price, based on professional valuation advice, is key to attracting interest.”

With online and livestream auctions now commonplace, NAVA Propertymark advises that buyers and sellers should only work with reputable, regulated auctioneers who follow recognised professional standards.

Editor’s view

Auctions remain one of the fastest routes to securing investment property, but the speed cuts both ways. Landlords who arrive without finance arrangements risk losing deposits or missing opportunities entirely. With auction activity at record levels, the competitive edge goes to those who prepare before entering the room.

Published: 26 February 2026

Sources: NAVA Propertymark

