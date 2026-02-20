Property auction sales surge 53% as 2026 opens strong

Residential property auctions recorded a 53 percent increase in sales during January 2026 compared with the same month last year, according to data from the Essential Information Group. The figures signal strong investor appetite at the start of the year, with total funds raised reaching £269.7 million – a 57 percent rise year-on-year.

London leads regional surge

Across the UK, 2,162 lots were offered in January, up 47 percent on January 2025, while 1,462 lots sold – a success rate of 68 percent. London dominated the market over the three months to January, with lots offered rising 51 percent and total receipts reaching £350.2 million, a 64 percent increase driven primarily by residential investment demand.

East Anglia also performed strongly, with total raised up 58 percent, while the South East Home Counties saw receipts climb 21 percent. The North West remained the highest-volume regional market, offering 1,264 lots and raising £130.2 million – a 23 percent increase despite a marginally softer success rate.

Residential demand drives growth

The residential sector showed particularly strong momentum, with lots sold up 54 percent and total raised climbing 61 percent to £238.3 million. In contrast, commercial lots saw a more modest 38 percent increase in sales, with success rates dipping below 54 percent as buyers remained more selective.

David Sandeman, director at Essential Information Group, said the figures point to a market entering 2026 with solid momentum. “Rising supply has been met by sustained demand, particularly for residential stock, while commercial buyers remain more selective,” he said. “With volumes and values continuing to trend higher, the auction sector appears well positioned to build on the record levels achieved in 2025.”

Regional variations persist

Scotland recorded a notable 117 percent increase in residential lots sold over the three-month period, though from a lower base. Wales saw total residential receipts rise 31 percent, while the East Midlands experienced a 11 percent decline in overall receipts despite a 14 percent increase in lots sold.

Northern Ireland more than doubled its lots offered but maintained a lower success rate of 34 percent, suggesting continued price sensitivity among buyers in the region. The West Midlands recorded steady growth, with lots sold up 20 percent and residential receipts climbing 23 percent to £113.1 million.

For landlords considering acquisitions, the data suggests auction remains a viable route to market, particularly for residential purchases in London and the South East where demand continues to outstrip supply. The Essential Information Group tracks auction activity across all major UK auctioneers.

Editor’s view

The auction market’s strong start reflects broader investor confidence in residential property despite regulatory headwinds. For landlords seeking to acquire, auctions offer speed and certainty – though due diligence remains essential, particularly on properties that may require work to meet incoming Decent Homes Standards.

